Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Reveals New Green Ranger Icon Pin from Lineage Studios

It’s National Power Rangers Day, which means some of your favorite companies are celebrating with new reveals. That definitely includes Lineage Studios, who make some of the slickest Power Rangers pins and prints around. Just in time for Power Rangers Day Lineage has revealed a brand new entry in its popular Portrait Icon series. That would be none other than the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver, and who better to reveal it than Jason David Frank himself. Spoiler alert, but it will definitely be coveted by fans of the franchise.

The Icon pin comes with the bust of the Green Ranger, complete with his Dragon Shield, and hooked to it via a chain is the iconic Dragon Dagger, used to not only dish out damage but also to call in the power of the mighty Dragonzord when things get rough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, you can’t actually call in a Dragonzord if you buy the pin, but you will feel a bit more like the Green Ranger, and that’s pretty stellar in itself.

“Happy Power Rangers Day! These new exclusive Green Ranger pins are dope!!! @lineagestudiosart #powerrangersday

www.lineagestudios.com”

You can check out the new Green Ranger Portrait Icon pin below, and you can head to Lineage Studios‘ official site to pick one up!

The pin will cost $20.00 like the other pins in the line, which currently features the White Ranger, Ranger Slayer, and Zeo Gold. The line is designed by Michael Pasquale, and will feature a rubberized pin back and will be limited to a smaller run, as the others are limited to 500 each.

As for future sets, Power Rangers fans will soon have a chance to weigh in on what could be coming down the line, so make sure to watch ComicBook.com here and on social media for your chance!

What do you think about the Green Ranger Icon? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!