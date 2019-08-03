Power Rangers: Hasbro Brand Manager Talks Timeline For Movie

Hasbro had a few reveals to make at San Diego Comic-Con for Power Rangers fans, including a new Lightning Collection 2-Pack, a new White Ranger helmet, the official reveal of Lightning Collection Wave 2, and some new Beast Morphers footage. That said, Hasbro didn’t shed any light on their movie plans for the franchise, at least in an official capacity. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Hasbro Global Brand Development and Marketing Manager Beth Bamrick at the show though, and we had to ask at least one question about the movie. Specifically what the timeline is for fans finding out more about Hasbro’s plans.

“So I can’t comment as much as everyone would love me too on the movie per se, but what I will say is we’re really looking at every opportunity,” Bamrick said. “We are planning two and three years out, so we do have a lot in the pipeline, but we have a lot to get to first like we talked about. We kind of just took it on, so we will definitely have more to come. It’s top of mind with us as well as we kind of think about where we want to bring the brand next but again, I think it’s…we do have some plans that are out there which we’ll be excited to share with you when we can, but yeah we’re definitely looking at it like a 2 to 3 year approach in everything that we’re doing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we didn’t learn when the movie is being released, it’s good to know that Hasbro already has things in the pipeline going forward 2 and 3 years. It feels like they’ve had it for quite a while now, but Hasbro only took on the license earlier this year, so odds are it will be late this year or next year before we really hear more concrete details about their film plans. That said, it seems it is at the top of their list, and the future looks bright.

You can check out even more from our conversation with Bamrick here and in the full video above.

Hasbro’s latest season is Beast Morphers, and the series stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.