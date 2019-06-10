Power Rangers: Hasbro Reveals Comic-Con Exclusive Red Ranger and Gold Ranger Figures

Power Rangers fans are already scooping up Hasbro‘s new Lightning Collection line of figures at stores around the country, but if you happen to be heading to San Diego Comic-Con you’ll have the chance to pick up a truly out of this world set of figures that any Jason Lee Scott fan will love. Hasbro recently revealed the new Power Rangers Lightning Collection 6-Inch Mighty Morphin Red and Zeo Gold Ranger 2-Pack, which will be available exclusively at SDCC (though remaining packs will be available on Hasbro Pulse after the convention for those who can’t attend). The two-pack will cost you $49.99, and as you can see in the images below, is pretty outstanding.

Even better is that it doesn’t just come with two basic (albeit highly articulated) figures. The Red Ranger figure comes complete with the Dragon Shield as well as his blaster, the Dragon Dagger, and the Power Sword, as well as a swappable head modeled after Jason from the show.

The Zeo Gold Ranger figure also comes with a swappable head of Jason, as well as the Golden Power Staff, but fans also get a pretty sweet bonus in addition to those figures and accessories.

The pack also comes with the Power Axe, Power Bow, Power Blades, and Power Lance, which can be combined with the Power Sword to form the Power Blaster, all combining for one special exclusive.

“(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: San Diego Comic-Con 2019)

Go Go POWER RANGERS! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from MIGHTY MORPHIN to the BEAST MORPHERS. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! These 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN RED RANGER and ZEO GOLD RANGER figures each features multiple points of articulation for high poseability and include two different heads that can be swapped, one of the Ranger in his helmet, and another without inspired by the Jason Lee Scott character, the original Red Ranger! This set also comes with Power Axe, Power Bow, Power Blades, Power Lance and Power Sword accessories that can be assembled to build the Power Blaster. Look for other collectible figures in this Lightning Collection, including Mighty Morphin White Ranger. Each sold separately. Available at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and on Hasbro Pulse following the convention.”

