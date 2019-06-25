Power Rangers: Hasbro Reveals Comic-Con Exclusive Green Ranger Razor Scooter

Hasbro will have some snazzy exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con for Power Rangers fans to pick up, but if you’re a Green Ranger fan you definitely want to check out their latest offering. Hasbro has teamed up with Razor to create the Power Rangers Razor Scooter, which will be themed after the iconic Green Ranger. You can get your exclusive first look at the new Green Ranger Razor Scooter on the following slides, which show off the bright green, white, and gold paint job and all the little details Power Rangers fans will appreciate. Granted, it won’t actually give you the ability to call in the Dragonzord, but it will give you the ability of speedier movement across the city.

The T-bar features shining gold paint while Razor adorns the front in white against the green paint. The Dragon Coin symbol can be found on the lower part of the Scooter, and the deck features a paint scheme that mimics the Green Ranger’s boots. White wheels and green handlebars top off the package, and you can check out more photos of the Razor Scooter on the next slide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Green Ranger Razor Scooter will retail for $79.99 and will be available at Booth #3329 at SDCC, but limited quantities will also be available at Razor.com if there are any left over from the show. The official description for the Power Rangers Razor Scooter – Mighty Morphin Green Ranger is featured below.

“POWER RANGERS RAZOR SCOOTER- MIGHTY MORPHIN GREEN RANGER

(HASBRO/ Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/ Available at Booth #3329 at Comic-Con International in San Diego)

The POWER RANGERS RAZOR SCOOTER- MIGHTY MORPHIN GREEN RANGER has all the power of the Dragonzord on two wheels! This Limited Edition scooter, inspired by the legendary Mighty Morphin Green Ranger, is a Razor original classic style A-Kick Scooter (Est. 2000) made from aircraft grade aluminum in a limited edition green colorway with gold anodized telescoping T-bar, gold power coin foil badge, and grip tape that mimics Tommy Oliver’s boot design. The POWER RANGERS RAZOR SCOOTER- MIGHTY MOPRHIN GREEN RANGER will be for sale during San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Following the convention, if available, limited quantities will be available at Razor.com.”

Razor Scooter Packaging

Razor Scooter Deck

Razor Scooter Folded

Razor Scooter Folded Alternate Angle

Razor Scooter Front

Razor Scooter Profile

Razor Scooter Profile With Box