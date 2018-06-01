Hasbro Says Power Rangers Movie Part Of Grand Plan

All has been quiet on the Power Rangers movie front, but Hasbro just confirmed it is part of their grand plan now that they own the former Saban franchise.

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner spoke today on the Hasbro Strategic Decisions Conference and highlighted all the areas that they see Power Rangers fitting into in regards to their various domains (via TokuNation). As you can see, that includes the realm of movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As I mentioned, we’ve now announced the acquisition of Power Rangers. This is really a great statement about where we believe we are in developing our brand blueprint. The fact that we can acquire Power Rangers brand and plug and play that right into our strategy where we activate it in entertainment, motion pictures in the future and then of course across toys and games and consumer products and do so globally. We felt the brand was very under leveraged and undervalued. We feel we can exploit it to a much greater extent and it was a great opportunity to acquire the brand.”

When Hasbro purchased the Power Rangers brand from Saban, many felt that a movie would be in the works at some point, and now they’ve pretty much confirmed that. The question remains though whether it will be a complete reboot with frequent partner Paramount Pictures or a sequel to the Lionsgate produced film that came out in 2017.

That film didn’t break the bank at the box office, but it was warmly received by most fans and critics, and many have voiced their wants for a sequel that could fix some of the flaws in the original. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

You can find the official synopsis for Power Rangers below.

“Five ordinary teens must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.”

Power Rangers is available on Blu-ray and DVD now.