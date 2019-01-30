‘Power Rangers Heroes of the Grid’ Tabletop Game Adds Zeo Rangers

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid hits tabletops later this year, and now thanks to the Backers Choice vote we will have a new team to play as when it finally hits, and Zeo fans will be very pleased.

That’s right, the results of Renegade’s Backer’s Choice vote has been revealed, and with over 400 votes from a pool of 2000 backers, the winning team is Power Rangers Zeo. That means we’ll at least get the original 5 Rangers on that team, which include Tommy (Zeo Red), Adam (Zeo Green), Kat (Zeo Pink), Tanya (Zeo Yellow), and Rocky (Zeo Blue), as well as hopefully Jason (Zeo Gold).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Renegade shared in the update that they are already working on adding these Rangers to Heroes of the Grid and that more survey results will be released in future updates. To celebrate they also released a new piece of art from the game, courtesy of Go Go Power Rangers artist Dan Mora, as Billy, Kimberly, and Zack take on Eye Guy. You can check that out below.

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid blew past its goal of $100,000 on Kickstarter and raised $705,087, allowing Renegade to add a number of stretch goals in the process. Not only will Renegade be releasing the base game but they will also be delivering two expansions, the Green with Evil expansion and the White Light expansion.

There will also be a Shattered Grid expansion released later on featuring the HyperForce Rangers, and now we know Zeo will also be a part of the game. That means you’ll be able to pick the original 5 Mighty Morphin Rangers, Tommy (Green and White), Ranger Slayer, HyperForce, Aisha, Adam, Rocky, and Kat Mighty Morphin Rangers, and Lauren Shiba from Power Rangers Samurai.

We’re sure there will be more Ranger sets down the road as well, but that is certainly a great start, and you can find out more about the game right here!

You can find the official description below.

“Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!”

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid hits stores this August, and make sure to let us know what Ranger teams you want to see in the game in the comments or by hitting me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter!