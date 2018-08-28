Power Rangers: How to Watch or Stream the 25th Anniversary Episode

The big Power Rangers 25th-anniversary episode is finally here, and we’ve got all the ways you can watch it in one handy dandy place.

If you want to watch it live with Ranger Nation, unfortunately, there is only one way to do that, and that’s tuning into Nickelodeon later tonight. While Nickelodeon offers a host of apps and third-party relationships in which to watch their content, to watch it live, you do have to tune into the actual channel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, there are several services in which you can access the channel, however, so you don’t have to just get it from Time Warner Cable or Comcast. If you have a Philo account, Nickelodeon is part of the basic package for 16 dollars a month. The account offers several premium channels, like AMC, BBC America, MTV, TLC, and more. The Phillo service can be accessed via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, or via the desktop in a browser, and you can sign up for a free trial here.

If seeing it on opening night isn’t a concern for you, then you have more options. The new episode will hit Nickelodeon’s website soon after the episode airs (either later that night or in a day or two) and you can stream it for free there. You can also access it via your cable provider’s on-demand services to watch it later, and eventually, Netflix will get the episode, though that won’t occur until much later (as of right now they don’t even have the first half of Super Ninja Steel).

If you do have Xfinity (from Comcast) you can also sign in and stream the episode live from your desktop or mobile phone. You can find out more about that here.

You can find the official episode description for the 25th Anniversary episode below.

Dimensions in Danger (8/28): “In a special 25th-anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.”

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Will you be tuning into the big episode? Let us know in the comments!