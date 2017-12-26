You Can Watch The Power Rangers Hyper Force Marathon Right Here

There is no better time than the present to get caught up on Power Rangers Hyper Force, but don’t forget about Santa!

Hyper RPG is currently airing a marathon of Power Rangers Hyper Force on Twitch TV, which will run through all 8 episodes of the interactive tabletop show. The marathon’s already started but has only run through the first episode thus far, so you should be good to go to get on board and binge the rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re already caught up on the other episodes then you can always just skip ahead and check out the newest holiday episode, which was released today on Youtube. It will likely be available on the podcast as well, but if you have some time to kill in the break room you can check it on on video here.

The marathon can be viewed above.

Hyper Force is eight episodes in now and already has amassed quite a following. Fans have quickly grasped onto the new Rangers, their guide Alpha 55, and their time traveling journey that takes them to various timelines from the franchise’s history. They’ve already encountered Jen Scotts (Time Force), Aisha (Mighty Morphin), and Gem (RPM), and how knows who else they’ll meet as the series goes along.

They’ve also received new abilities, weapons, and Zords, and have even managed to form the powerful Chronus Hyperforce Megazord as well. Thus far the show’s been a thrilling ride, and it should only get better in 2018.

Power Rangers Hyper Force airs on Hyper RPG Tuesday nights at 8 pm CST, and you can find more of coverage of the show as well as all things Power Rangers by following @MattMuellerCB!

Power Rangers HyperforceTuesday at 9:00 PM EST on TwitchTV

Power Rangers HyperforceTuesday at 9:00 PM EST on TwitchTV

ComicBook Composite

96.00

All-Time Comic TV Shows NA

Your rating

All-Time Rated NA

5.00/5 from 1 users