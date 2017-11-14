‘Power Rangers Hyperforce’ Episode 3 Available Now

Power Rangers Hyperforce returns for an all-new episode tonight, but you can catch up on that last episode now.

Power Rangers Hyperforce episode 3 is now available on Youtube and presents the perfect opportunity to get caught up on the show. If you have already seen it, it’s also a great way to get hyped for tonight’s all-new episode, which will feature a guest appearance from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ Karan Ashley.

Episode 3 brings back the Hyperforce Rangers, who are now in the year 1994 as they chase down a shadowy organization that is messing with iconic figures in Power Rangers history. The Rangers are still trying to fit in with this very different timeline when they run into Scorpina, but this might not be the one you’re used to.

You can view the whole episode here.

Marvin (Peter Sudarso), Eddie (Andre Meadows), Chloe (Meghan Camarena), Vesper (Cristina Vee), and Jack (Paul Schrier) have been knocking it out of the park, and are getting immensely comfortable with their characters as well as their new roles as Power Rangers. That should only continue in episode 4, which airs tonight.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

You can view our episode 3 impressions here, and if you haven't started the series yet you can find a great summary of episode 1 here.