Power Rangers HyperForce Features Exclusive Details About Shattered Grid

Fans got a special dose of Shattered Grid in Power Rangers HyperForce, and if you missed it you’ll definitely want to go back and give it a watch.

Shattered Grid took over HyperForce on back to back episodes, with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins featured in the first episode and Jason David Frank taking the role of Lord Drakkon in the second episode. Higgins explained to ComicBook.com that fans will find details about Shattered Grid on the show that they can’t find anywhere else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Melissa called me at one point asking would I have any interest in kind of sharing the world of Shattered Grid for an episode of Hyperforce,” Higgins said. “And I said absolutely. And so actually I was on the show last week, then I’d worked with that to build out something that was additive to Shattered Grid, and there’s new information about the event that you only learn in Hyperforce.”

Things like the origin of Lord Drakkon’s name and other details are in the two episodes, and there are plenty more where that came from.

Higgins also confirmed where those two episodes of HyperForce exist in the Shattered Grid storyline, saying “Also, for those wondering (and who care about these sorts of things), the two part #ShatteredGrid @Hyper_RPG takes place in between issues 25 and 26. And my Shattered Grid prelude film with @jdfffn takes place in between scenes of issue 26. I designed it to all fit together :).”

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Power Rangers #25 is in stores now. Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST, and you can get all of your Power Rangers coverage by following @MattMuellerCB.