‘Power Rangers HyperForce’: Best Finale Reactions

Well, last night was the season finale of HyperForce, and while we wait to hear confirmation of a season 2, we can at least look back at that amazing conclusion.

The episode featured everything fans have come to appreciate about the show. Moments of levity and banter abound but are anchored by friendships and relationships that have grown organically over time. Not only but genuine heartwrenching scenarios popped up throughout to keep the stakes high, and it was definitely a roller coaster ride of an ending.

There were some amazing highlights, starting with of course Malika Lim’s spectacular Rita Repulsa cosplay designed by Stella Chu. It was entertaining on its own, but you couldn’t help but smile as Malika would then segue into doing Alpha-55 in the costume. Truly a sight to see.

As always Vesper (played by Cristina Vee) delivered some truly memorable lines, like when she recounted all the things she misses. Her answers of toenails, doorknobs, stomach aches, blood, and eyeballs were funny enough, but it was the fact that she just kept naming them after everyone else had moved on.

Oh, and Vesper naming her and Wes Wesper was perfect, as his not going up for the high five.

Not to be outdone, Eddie (played by Andre Meadows) delivered a classic line when he angrily said: “There’s no way there’s an island on this ship!”

The MVP though for the night has to go to Chloe (played by Meghan Camarena) who delivered authentic emotion as the events with her dad played out. I won’t spoil that here if you haven’t seen it yet, but you should definitely do yourself a favor and watch it. It was quite the performance.

Marv, Jack, and Joe all delivered some delightful moments as well, and that story hit one heck of an ending. With that in mind, here are some of the best reactions to the Power Rangers HyperForce finale.

Hyper RPG

Well, you can’t start this out without hearing from the crew that put together the show Hyper RPG, and sent you warm thank you to everyone who tuned in and made this series happen.

“Sincerely,thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible.We couldn’t have done it without you & remember we are ALL #RangerBuds forever!@PowerRangers #HyperForce

@Strawburry17 @CristinaVee @SchrierPaul @yoshi_sudarso @PeterSAdrian @BlackNerd @hello_malika”

@TheHappyAndying

Nothing beats some awesome fan art, and The Happy Andying delivered a slick HyperForce Ranger starring cover based on BOOM’s recent Power Rangers comics.

Not only does it feature all the core Rangers, but helmets from the various guest stars can also be found below. Nice touch!

Good Lord, this took 4 days to make! It’s finally here! @Hyper_RPG‘s @PowerRangers #HyperForce #SeasonFinale fanart based on @boomstudios‘s MMPR comic book covers! Featuring the full cast and all the guest stars! What an amazing trip this has been! Thx n Enjoy! #Hope4Season2 pic.twitter.com/jm9F0GG15f — The Happy Andying (@TheHappyAndying) April 24, 2018

@StevenZurita

It’s been an amazing ride, and the show and its cast are definitely worthy of this awesome light show.

“Wow. @PowerRangers #HyperForce. What a journey! So glad we could all go on this journey with @Strawburry17 @PeterSAdrian @SchrierPaul @CristinaVee @BlackNerd @hello_malika @Hyper_RPG @misty_flores. Hope there’s more adventures in store! (GIF soundtrack: https://youtu.be/sZLKtjATZt0?t=194 …)”

Oh, and Zurita was wowed with everyone else that they pulled Jen Scotts back in by episode’s end.

@CristinaVee (Vesper)

We had to of course hear from the Black HyperForce Ranger herself, who had some amazing and heavy moments in the finale. She also got a new body finally, so that was a plus.

I can’t believe it’s over. every one of these people are wonderful to work with. Thanks for letting me be part. #hyperforce @PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/tbPEADfOlR — Cristina Vee (@CristinaVee) April 25, 2018

@Strawburry17 (Chloe)

Speaking of HyperForce Rangers, it’s time to hear from the Pink Ranger Chloe, who shared some photos from the season and seemed incredibly grateful to a part of the Power Rangers legacy.

Thank you for having me as your #HyperForce Pink Ranger ? Thank you @PowerRangers for the amazing opportunity and @Hyper_RPG for creating such an incredible show. I love my fellow rangers and will miss seeing you guys every Tuesday. I’m still speechless. What a crazy ending ? pic.twitter.com/1RGTzpCUfe — ?Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) April 25, 2018

@misty_flores

Saban Brands Director of Power Rangers Content Melissa Flores was a big part of making HyperForce happen, and she couldn’t be happier with how it turned out (with a little help from Crazy Eyes).

I can’t say enough to thank the cast, the crew and especially the fans for a brilliant season of @PowerRangers @Hyper_RPG #HyperForce. Watching it evolve from something new and experimental into a full blown phenomenon has been mindblowing. THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/MgtsXiIYHd — Melissa Flores (@misty_flores) April 25, 2018

@CollectorShuki

Power Rangers HyperForce was definitely something different for Saban Brands and Power Rangers in general, but that risk seems to have been worth it.

#Hyperforce was a risk that more than paid off. I haven’t continuously looked forward to something every week like this in a long time. To the cast and crew, thank you for reigniting my love for Power Rangers. I’m gonna miss this. Bring on #HyperforceSeason2! — Shuki (@CollectorShuki) April 25, 2018

@Kookyrbot

There were plenty of Power Rangers fans who hadn’t been exposed to how much fun Tabletop can be, and HyperForce provided a perfect introduction.

Just finished the Season Finale of @PowerRangers #HyperForce. Man that was an emotional rollercoaster.



This show was my introduction to @Hyper_RPG and Tabletop games. I’ve made so many new friends thanks to this show, and I’m definitely hoping for #HyperForceSeason2 pic.twitter.com/nyUAK7fRxp — Kookyrxoxo (@Kookyrbot) April 25, 2018

@aresef

This GIF really summed up the Rangers’ reactions perfectly to the realities of their new future.

#HyperForce rangers returning to the future like pic.twitter.com/25nFMFE7Hi — Tyler Waldman (@aresef) April 25, 2018

Yeah, that’s about right.

@rangerdcast

Some didn’t know what to make of HyperForce when it started, but ultimately it won many over with humor, heart, and good storytelling. Oh, and Pumpkin Rapper.

Thanks to #hyperforce I got to write semi-canon raps for Pumpkin Rapper. I can’t really express what that meant to me.



I didn’t realise how much I liked this show. It snuck up on me. I’m hopeful for #hyperforceseason2, but either way I’m glad we got what we got. — Ranger Danger (@rangerdcast) April 25, 2018

