Power Rangers HyperForce Green Ranger Debut Episode Available Now

The Green Ranger made his big debut on last week’s Power Rangers HyperForce, and now you can watch that debut to your heart’s content.

The ‘Enter The Green Ranger’ episode of HyperForce is available now on Youtube ahead of tonight’s all-new episode. The Green Ranger was revealed to be Joe Shih, the brother of Marv of Shih. Joe is played by Yoshi Sudarso, the real-life brother of Marv actor Peter Sudarso, though previously he joined the cast as the Silver Time Force Ranger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He helped the team out several times, but now he’s traded those silver colors in for Green. The new suit features the green, black, and gold that fans are familiar with from the old show, and this Ranger even sports a shield like his Mighty Morphin predecessor. Hopefully, he’ll make another appearance tonight, but in the meantime, you can check out his debut in the video above.

HyperForce releases their episodes on Youtube the following week, but if you are a subscriber you can always access the episodes in the video on demand section.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, King Arthur’s court, Megaforce, and Shattered Grid. With only four episodes left, who knows where they will end up next.

Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST, and you can get all of your Power Rangers coverage by following @MattMuellerCB.