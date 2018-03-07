Power Rangers HyperForce Getting Shattered Grid Storyline

Tonight’s Power Rangers HyperForce saved the biggest surprise for last, and it didn’t disappoint.

At the end of tonight’s episode, Saban Brands Director of Power Rangers Content Melissa Flores joined the show to give the lowdown on the next episode. That episode will feature a storyline based in the Power Rangers comics crossover Shattered Grid, one that is being written by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins.

If that wasn’t enough good news, it gets better, as next week’s Shattered Grid episode will have Higgins as part of the cast. This is shaping up to be an epic episode, which is saying something if you’ve seen previous episodes of HyperForce. Higgins will appear on next week’s episode, airing on March 13.

In true Ronco fashion, wait, there’s more! HyperForce will be gracing their very own variant cover, which will ship with Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #. You’ll only be able to get the cover at WonderCon, and the cover will be fully revealed on Chloe, sorry, @Strawburry17’s Instagram account.

If you happen to be at Wonder Con this year, you can actually say hi to the Power Rangers HyperForce team, as they will be appearing at the BOOM! Studios booth after the Shattered Grid panel. If you’re a HyperForce fan, there’s never been a better time than right now.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, and even King Arthur’s court. Now they are headed to the Shattered Grid, and fans are hoping for the Rangers to hit even more of their favorite eras before the season ends.

Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST