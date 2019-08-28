Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers In Space Blue Psycho Ranger Lightning Collection Figure Photos and Details

Few Power Rangers villains are higher on fan’s wishlists than the Psycho Rangers, and now Hasbro is already introducing the vaunted villains into their Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure line to celebrate Power Rangers Day! First up is the In Space Blue Psycho Ranger, and while fans have received a glimpse of the Ranger thanks to the power of the internet, we’ve got your exclusive first look at the figure in action and all the details about its release. Hasbro’s Blue Psycho Ranger figure will be a GameStop exclusive and will start hitting stores this October.

As you can see in the images on the following slides, the figure looks fantastic and comes with his Psycho Axe (as well as a blast effect for it) and a separate lightning effect that can be attached to Blue Psycho’s hand. You can check out all of those accessories and the gorgeous figure starting on the next slide, and you can pre-order this figure from GameStop starting today!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description can be found below.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ IN SPACE PSYCHO BLUE RANGER Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available for Pre-order: August 28, 2019)

It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro’s all-new POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION’s highly-articulated, 6-inch figures will have best-in-class detailing and design, and will feature Photo Real technology for realistic actor likenesses. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION IN SPACE PSYCHO BLUE RANGER features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show and over 20 points of articulation for high poseability. It also includes his Psycho Axe with a separate attachment to simulate a blast effect, and an extra set of hands–including one that looks like lightning is shooting out–for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers! Available exclusively at GameStop this October and available for pre-order on August 28, 2019.

Hit the next slide to check out the images, and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Don’t Mess With The Axe

Time To Light It Up

Powering Up

Epic Pose

Ready For Battle

Total Package