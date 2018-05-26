Power Rangers Cosplay Creates The Infrared Tyranno Ranger

The Power Rangers universe has welcomed a few new Rangers to the mix thanks to Shattered Grid, but get ready to welcome one more thanks to this new cosplay.

Get ready to meet the Infrared Tyranno Ranger, a new take on the Red Mighty Morphin Ranger from cosplayer Daniel Gotham. The new suit changes up the color scheme (kind of implied in the name) and makes the body, legs, and parts of the Dragon Shield (shoulders and diamond) black while the helmet, belt, gauntlets, and parts of the Dragon Shield remain red.

It’s a rather stylish look and goes perfectly with his Red Blade Blaster. Gotham even got the approval of the original Red Ranger Austin St. John, who posed right beside him. You can check out the Infrared Tyranno Ranger below and more photos can be found in the gallery.

For more of Daniel Gotham’s work, you can head over to his Instagram and Facebook pages.

Not a bad take on the Red Ranger right? Lately, fans have been having some fun with different takes on Ranger costumes as well as Ranger mashups, with Lord Drakkon leading the charge. Drakkon’s core costume meshes the styles of the Green and White Rangers and has caught fire within the fandom. Thanks to his recent acquisitions that costume has implemented elements from Samurai and Zeo and fans are following suit with their own takes.

Speaking of other mashups, Daniel Gotham’s previous cosplay debuted the Gold Dragon Ranger. This cosplay featured pieces of Tommy’s Green Ranger suit but changed up the color scheme to a slick black and gold. If the Mighty Morphin team ever added a Gold ranger, we’re pretty sure he would look like this.

You can see more epic Power Rangers action in Shattered Grid, which continues in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and sports a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is located below.

“The Mighty Morphin team splits into two strike forces-one with RPM and one with Time Force – to battle Drakkon across worlds… even as all hope seems lost!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is in comic stores on June 20.

So, would you love to see the Infrared Tyranno Ranger make a debut in Shattered Grid? Show us your favorite Power Rangers cosplays in the comments, and follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers coverage.