Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank Announces Wrestling Debut

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank made quite an impact at Laredo Wrestling Alliance‘s last show of the year, and now a new trailer is announcing his official debut set for 2019.

Frank was ringside for the match between Laredo Wrestling Alliance United Pure Champion Ricky Swayze and Mr. Studtacular Brysin Scott, but Scott didn’t take too kindly to Frank taking attention away from both the match and his own shining star. After punching Frank’s security he got up in Frank’s face, but Frank decked him, knocking him to the ground.

A feud was officially born on Saturday, and you can check out how it all began in the trailer above.

“it’s happening… Tag a friend… @mr_studtacular @laredowrestlingalliance #JDFProwrestlingdebut NO Hype needed…. drop the 🎤 JDF”

As you can see in the trailer, the match was playing to a packed house, and fans chanted “JDF” after the altercation between Frank and Scott. LWA owner Rey Chavarria said Frank’s appearance resulted in Chavarria and promoter Dan Martinez having to pull out an additional 100 chairs to add to their already full 300 chair order for the event. “This was the largest crowd we have ever had,” Chavarria told LMT.

Chavarria expects big things in 2019 with the addition of Frank. “If that’s not a big deal, what else is there to say about wrestling in Laredo?” Chavarria said. “This is the place to be. The Green Ranger is wrestling for the first time in LWA. Just listen to that over again. Laredo isn’t known for that. Now it’s going to be known for the home of LWA and where Jason David Frank made his wrestling debut.”

As for Frank, he is thrilled to make his wrestling debut as part of LWA, and has wanted to step into a wrestling ring for quite some time.

“I’ve always been interested in stepping into a wrestling ring,” Frank said. “I don’t do this stuff. I do MMA. Just to learn this stuff is cool. I went to WWE, but just to see this passion in these fighters, everyone is hungry and everyone wants to be the best they can. I like that.”

Frank also seems to be open to a match in WWE someday and even recently took in the sights backstage at Monday Night Raw. As for if we’ll ever see him have a WWE match, who knows, but as we’ve learned with Frank over the years, never say never.