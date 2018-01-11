Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Wants To Cosplay As Lord Drakkon For Charity

Fans would love to see Lord Drakkon hit the small screen, but fans will get the next best thing at Power Morphicon thanks to Jason David Frank.

The character of Lord Drakkon was introduced in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series from BOOM! Studios, and is based on Frank’s portrayal of Tommy Oliver. Drakkon has quickly become a fan favorite, and when That Hashtag Show asked when Frank planned to cosplay as the character, he revealed some cool plans for Power Morphicon.

“I actually do have, I have one (a Drakkon costume) on order with Aniki, and I was thinking, I’m making my first appearance at Power Morphicon in 2018,” Frank said. “What I’d like to do is a one time only type of thing and I haven’t announced it, the first time here but, I want to put together photo ops for 50 people but those photo ops will be sold and 100% of the money will go to a different charity. So what I’d like to do is 50 photo ops, they can bid on it, they can do whatever, once in a lifetime I’ll be in that costume at Power Morphicon taking pictures and I’d like to see maybe 50 different charities, something that can help people.”

Seeing Frank in the Lord Drakkon costume would be amazing enough, but knowing the money is going to a good cause would make it even better.

“For me, I’m not about money,” Frank said. “I’m about if someone wants something I want to put it to good use and I think that, I’m really excited about the whole charity aspect of it and to see how much these photos can raise. Cuz, of course, I’ll say you know minimum will be 50 donated up to whatever and then get like an awesome thing you know, so I’m kind of curious to see how that’s going to work.”

“It’s the first time I’ve tried it, but that’s probably the only time I want to be in the suit because you know everybody’s going to try and charge money and I want to do it for charity, so that’s what I’m going to do at Power Morphicon,” Frank said.

Power Morphicon takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center from August 17 – 19.