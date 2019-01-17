‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Answers If He Would Play an Older Ranger

Fans got to see an older Tommy Oliver in Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon, which has led some to envision a live-action project with Jason David Frank back in the iconic role. So, would he be up for playing an older Tommy?

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Frank at Wizard World New Orleans, and during the conversation, we asked him if he would be up for playing an older version of his legendary Ranger character.

“I’m going to be honest again,” Frank told ComicBook.com. “As long as you fit the role. As long as you can fit in spandex, that’s rule number 1. I’m not saying that in a bad way because remember we’ve got to match Japanese footage, so the Japanese footage we’ve got smaller Japanese people that are doing the moves and it wouldn’t make sense to be like ‘it’s morphin time’ and then you go slender, you know what I mean? So that’s rule number 1”

“Rule number 2, can you still pull it off, and number 3 are you still passionate about it,” Frank said. “And number 4 when you want to let it go let it go, and I don’t mean let your body go I’m saying let the powers go, but there’s still a little oomph in me, regardless of if I’m a mentor that the movie should have had. Maybe me and Amy could have been the father and mother of the Green Ranger. There’s a lot of different places to go.”

Fans loved seeing Frank and Amy Jo Johnson in the film, despite the briefness of the cameo, though that suggested idea of having them as Tommy’s parents would have probably gone over quite well with the longtime fans. As for now, Frank says it is up to Hasbro, but he knows there’s a craving for more live-action content from the fans he sees every day.

“It’s in Hasbro’s hands, ” Frank said. “I’m hoping Hasbro picks the right direction because if anyone knows the fanbase more than anyone, I do, cuz I hear it weekend after weekend. Thousands of people, they’re not out here listening to that, and the fans is what makes the show, so you know, if Hasbro is smart, we have so many avenues to pursue, especially because I’m passionate about it. You have actors that are like ‘I ain’t doing it no more’. I’m still passionate about it.”

For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but what do you think? Do you want to see a Soul of the Dragon-like live-action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!