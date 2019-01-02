Power Rangers: This Is What Jason David Frank Would look Like In ‘Soul of the Dragon’ Live-Action Show

Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon introduced fans to an older Tommy Oliver after his time with the Power Rangers came to an end, and several artists have given us a glimpse of what that Jason David Frank could look like in the part if it were brought into live-action.

Many have wanted some of the Mighty Morphin stars to come back in live-action, and for some Soul of the Dragon would be a perfect way to do so for Tommy. As a result, several artists have brought the comic pages to life with Frank reprising his legendary role as an older version of the character fans last saw on television.

The first is from Rivelito Jr, who made waves and got the approval of Frank himself when he shared this fantastic piece. Frank’s sporting the gray on the sides he wears in the comics and a version of the jacket he wears in the story as well. It’s a pretty spot-on take, and you can check it out below. You can find more from Rivelito Jr on Instagram.

The second piece is from Heitor Lemos, a graphic designer who works with Frank as part of TeamJDF. Lemos posted several pieces with Frank in the familiar brown fur jacket that he wore in the comic and made it look pretty official as if it were being revealed by an entertainment magazine, complete with Saba in hand. Many we’re sure had to do a double take on this to make sure it wasn’t real, and we can’t blame you at all.

You can see those images above, and you can find Heitor Lemos on Instagram

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Giuseppe Cafaro with a cover by Nick Robles, and you can check out our full review of the book here. If you don’t have it yet, you can grab it right here digitally from ComiXology. You can also grab the paperback version from Amazon here.

You can check out the official description below.

“It’s morphin time in this powerful next chapter for Tommy Oliver, one of the most iconic Power Rangers in history. It’s been a long time since Tommy Oliver laid down the mantle of the original Green Ranger, and now he leaves protecting the world to Space Patrol Delta. But when his son goes missing, Tommy will call on all his training, his friends, and maybe even some of his enemies as he sets out on one last mission: find his son and bring him home. From Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Nightwing) and artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), with special consultant Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, comes the next adventure in the life of history’s mightiest Power Ranger.”

