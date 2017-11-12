Jason Faunt Reveals Which Time Force Stories The Power Rangers Comics Should Adapt

The Power Rangers comics at BOOM! Studios have been a commercial and critical success, so why add in some Time Force to the mix?

That was the question at hand when Time Force’s Jason Faunt stopped by ComicBook.com. We asked what storylines could excel in comics format, and it turns out there are a few different options.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, there is. The story between Wes and Jen,” Faunt said. “You know how she went back to the future and I think that was always left a little bit undecided. Fans all the time will say ya know ‘what happened, why did she leave, did they ever end up together?’ I think they can really run with that storyline and continue it, and because of time travel, we’re allowed to do that in our season.”

Faunt played Wesley Collins on the show, and throughout the season established a close friendship with Jen Scotts, played by Erin Cahill. Wes shared his feelings for her Jen during the season, and eventually, she would also reveal she felt the same way, facing back to his aid towards the end of the season. Unfortunately, she would eventually return to the future, leaving Wes and Eric to defend the world back in 2001.

Speaking of Eric, Faunt thinks that friendship could also make for a good series.

“And then also to probably further explore the relationship between Wes and Eric,” Faunt said. “You know obviously they went off and started working together in the end, so they could probably continue that on as well.”

The Time Force Rangers and Eric have a rocky relationship throughout most of the series, but in the season finale he embraces the Rangers and responsibility of having these powers and befriends Wes. The two quickly become best friends and continue to work as part of the Silver Guardians, and that would certainly be a fantastic series for the comics to explore.

Curious about what Power Rangers Time Force is? Hit the next slide to find out!

What Is Power Rangers Time Force About?

Power Rangers Time Force is the 9th season of Power Rangers and is adapted from the Super Sentai series Mirai Sentai Timeranger. It is one of the most well-regarded Power Rangers seasons for a variety of reasons, including its handling of more adult themes and time traveling storyline.

The series starts out int he year 3000, as the Time Force has managed to apprehend all villains in the galaxy except for one named Ransik. It is Ransik that frees a whole prison full of cryogenically frozen criminals and takes them to the year 2001. Before he leaves though he manages to kill Alex the Red Time Force Ranger, and when the other Rangers follow him to 2001 they manage to meet Wesley, who is played by Jason Faunt.

The show starred Faunt as Wesley Collins, Michael Copon as Lucas Kendall (Blue Ranger), Erin Cahill as Jen Scotts (Pink Ranger), Deborah Estelle Phillips as Katie Walker (Yellow Ranger), Kevin Kleinberg as Trip (Green Ranger), and Daniel Southworth as Eric Myers (Quantum Ranger).

If you haven’t been reading the Power Rangers comics, hit the next slide to catch up!

Getting You Up To Speed

The current Power Rangers comics are doing a bit of time travel as well, just not in the same way as Time Force.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20, fans were introduced to Zordon’s first Power Rangers team, but not the ones you are familiar with. It turns out before Zordon bestowed the power to Jason, Trini, Zack, Billy, and Kimberly, he enlisted several others to defend Earth from a serious threat, and they paid the price for it.

The Rangers, led by Grace Sterling, were tasked to fight the Green Psycho Ranger on the moon. The Green Psycho Ranger was awakened by Nasa’s walk on the moon, and in the ensuing battle, he devastated Zordon’s team of Rangers. Most of the Rangers wouldn’t make it out alive, and Grace would eventually create a new organization called Promethea, which is a sometimes ally and sometimes hindrance to the current Rangers.

If you’re wanting a little more Time Force, hit the next slide to find out where you can find it!

Time Force On The Tabletop

If you want something a bit closer to Time Force, you can always check out Power Rangers Hyperforce!

The new interactive tabletop experience streams live on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel on Tuesday nights and features five new Power Rangers from the Time Force timeline.

Power Rangers Hyperforce is set in the year 3016 at Time Force Academy. A team of Time Force Ranger cadets must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott, and with the show’s Game Master, Malika Lim, the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Hyperforce consists of Rangers Marvin, Eddie, Chloe, Vesper, and Jack. Marvin is the Red Ranger and is played by Peter Sudarso (Blue Ranger Power Rangers Ninja Steel). Eddie the Blue Ranger is played by Andre of Black Nerd Comedy. Chloe the Pink Ranger is played by Meghan Camarena (social media personality), while Paulie Schrier plays Jack the Yellow Ranger (Bulk from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). Rounding out the cast is Cristina Vee, who plays Vesper the Black Ranger (actress, social media personality).

You can see our impressions of the latest Hyperforce episode here.

Power Rangers HyperforceTuesday at 9:00 PM EST on TwitchTV

Power Rangers HyperforceTuesday at 9:00 PM EST on TwitchTV

ComicBook Composite

96.00

All-Time Comic TV Shows NA

Average rating

All-Time Rated NA

5.00/5 from 1 users