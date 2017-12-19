‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Writer Reveals The [Spoiler] Rangers Are Showing Up In Crossover Event

The upcoming Power Rangers crossover will include a bevy of teams from the franchise’s history, and now Kyle Higgins has revealed the identity of one of those teams.

BOOM! Studios recently announced Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid, a crossover event that will celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The event will involve more than a few legendary teams to help fight Lord Drakkon, and evidently one of those teams will be the Samurai Rangers.

“By the tone of my cat, I can only assume he doesn’t like what I’m about to do to the Samurai Rangers… #ShatteredGrid #writing,” Higgins wrote on Twitter. A few hours later he finished their part in the story, saying “Annnnnd I’m done with the Samurai Rangers for the night. Who to play with next? #ShatteredGrid.”

Power Rangers Samurai hit in 2011 and spawned two seasons (Samurai and Super Samurai). The show has its fans but isn’t as universally loved as other seasons (like In Space, Time Force, or Dino Charge for instance). The premise though is insanely cool (who doesn’t love Samurai?), and it will be intriguing to see what Higgins does with the team.

The Samurai Rangers consists of Jayden (Red), Kevin (Blue), Mia (Pink), Mike (Green), Emily (Yellow), and Antonio (Gold).

Shattered Grid has been in the planning since the series first started, and Higgins couldn’t be more excited to finally let fans in on what they have in store.

“Call me sentimental, but I love anniversaries. Over the last two years, I’ve been weaving threads in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, all leading to the 25th anniversary of the franchise,” Higgins said. “Shattered Grid is a massive Power Rangers event that’s both a celebration of the property and also the largest comics story I’ve ever tackled. Lord Drakkon’s plan is so much bigger than our Rangers, our world, and even our universe. The Grid is shattering, every Power Ranger in all of existence is at risk, and it’s going to take more than just the Mighty Morphin team to stand against Drakkon’s armies.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 lands in comic shops on March 21, 2018.