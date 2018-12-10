The Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet is About To Be 40% Off

Heads up Power Rangers fans! If you’ve lusted after the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet but balked at the $105 price tag (even Amazon is selling it for the full price), today is your day. Entertainment Earth has made the helmet the subject of Day 15 of their 21 Business Days of Christmas Doorbuster holiday deal promotion, and it’s about to get a whopping 40% discount! If you’re ready to add it to your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The full-scale, wearable Green Ranger helmet will be available right here for $62.99 with free shipping at precisely 11am PST (2pm EST) today, December 10th. Odds are it will sell out in the blink of an eye, so you should think about clearing your schedule at launch time. Note that the product page will be listed as “not for sale at this time” until the deal is live. While you’re at it, you might want to check out Entertainment Earth’s Green Monday sale. It includes some pretty fantastic items.

The official description for the helmet reads:

“It’s Morphin’ Time! Cosplay as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in a full-scale wearable Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet! The Legacy Green Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. The 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica to complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection. The helmet is made of PVC and ABS plastic. Helmet measures approximately 14-inches tall x 14-inches long x 9 1/2-inches wide.”

