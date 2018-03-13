The Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet is Available Now

Heads up Power Rangers fans! The extremely popular Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet is available to order once again for $104.99 with free shipping after selling out almost immediately after it was released. This is the best deal that we’ve seen on the helmet thus far.

The full-scale, wearable Green Ranger helmet is currently listed as “temporarily out of stock” but you can still place an order. Needless to say, you’ll definitely want to get in line to secure one of your own when the next batch of inventory arrives. Grab it here while you can. The official description reads:

“It’s Morphin’ Time! Cosplay as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in a full-scale wearable Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet! The Legacy Green Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. The 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica to complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection. The helmet is made of PVC and ABS plastic. Helmet measures approximately 14-inches tall x 14-inches long x 9 1/2-inches wide.”

In other Power Rangers collectibles news, The Dragonzord has joined the die-cast Soul of Chogokin series from Tamashii Nations. If you’ve been anxiously awaiting this figure, you can jump straight to pre-ordering right here. It’s available for $174.99 with free shipping that’s slated for August. Odds are this will be a popular one, so if you must have it for your collection, now would be the time to secure it.

The Power Rangers GX-78 Dragonzord figure features three components: pose, combine, and transform. It also has the ability to open the Dragon Antlers from the chest. The set includes the TV-version of the Dragon Antlers, tail base, tail tip, and two pairs of hands.

Finally, the Power Rangers Legacy Wave 6 Action Figure Case is available to pre-order now for $129.99 with free shipping. The set is expected to arrive this month, so you’ll want to grab it now in the event that it sells out quickly on arrival. From the product description:

These 6-inch tall Legacy figures feature multiple points of articulation and collectible Legacy packaging based on Power Rangers Zeo and Dino Thunder. Each figure includes one battle gear item. This Power Rangers Legacy 6-Inch Wave 5 Action Figure Case contains 6 individually packaged figures and includes the following:

• 1x Zeo Green Ranger

• 2x Zeo Red Ranger

• 1x Zeo Blue Ranger

• 2x Dino Thunder Black Ranger

