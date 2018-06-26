A Big Wave of ‘Power Rangers’ Legacy Toys Are Back

The hot Power Rangers Legacy toy of the moment is undoubtedly the newly released Power Rangers in Space Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger figure, but it followed in the wake of a large wave of popular Legacy items that are back after previous sell outs. Below you’ll find the official descriptions for each of the items along with pre-order link. These are sure to sell out again, so grab your favorites while you can. All of the items below are slated to ship in November / December.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green and White Ranger Morpher: $64.99

True fans of the Power Rangers will instantly recognize this iconic must-have Morpher, the Legacy Power Morpher in a Green Ranger / White Ranger Edition! Featuring all of the detail from the original Mighty Morphin series, this Morpher features a die-cast metal housing, includes two die-cast metal power coins, show accurate lights, and sound effects, including the original Mighty Morphin theme song. Wear it using the included belt attachment or morph into action with lights and the original Mighty Morphin theme song! Collectors and kids alike will love to relive the thrill of the original Mighty Morphin series as the Green Ranger and White Ranger. Bring home the former Toys R Us Exclusive today!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Blade Blaster Replica: $79.99 (Free Shipping)

Battle on the side of good with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Blade Blaster. This highly detailed replica includes die-cast metal parts and sounds from the original TV series, and morphs into 3 separate modes. Display or wear as gear to defeat evil like a Mighty Morphin Power Ranger. No Power Rangers collection is complete without this iconic piece of battle gear. Bring home the former Toys R Us Exclusive today!

Power Rangers Legacy Green Dragon Dagger Talking Die-Cast Metal Prop Replica: $79.99 (Free Shipping)

Celebrate 20 years of the Power Rangers TV series! From the hit original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes this incredible prop replica. The Power Rangers Green Ranger Dragon Dagger Die-Cast Metal Talking Prop Replica from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is made partly of die-cast metal material and features sounds from the original series. Dagger measures about 16-inches long.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers White Tigerzord Legacy MegaZord Die-Cast Action Figure: $79.99 (Free Shipping)

The classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers White TigerZord can finally be part of your collection! As part of the Legacy Megazord line, this White TigerZord features some die-cast parts and is able to morph with the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Dragonoid (sold separately). The White TigerZord can also combine with Zord Builder items. This plastic and die-cast White TigerZord action figure was the White Ranger’s first Zord and can transform from Tiger Mode to Warrior Mode. In Warrior Mode, it measures 13-inches tall x 10-inches long x 4-inches wide, while in Tiger Mode it measures approximately 8 1/2-inches deep x 6-inches wide x 6-inches tall.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers White Ranger Legacy Saba Die-Cast Sword Replica: $99.99 (Free Shipping)

Go back in time to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with this White Ranger Legacy Saba Die-Cast Sword Replica! This highly detailed die-cast replica comes with show-accurate speaking Tiger animatronics and also features lights and sounds! Originally wielded by White Ranger Tommy Oliver, this Saba Sword was an enchanted short sword that was able to talk, project energy blasts from his eyes and can fly. Although this Saba Sword can’t blast rays from his eyes or fly, it still is made of high quality plastic and die-cast and features show accurate sounds and lights! Be the White Ranger! The sword measures 27-inches in length when extended. The helmet, coin, and gold parts surrounding the coin are die-cast. Requires 2x “AAA” batteries, Included.

Power Rangers Legacy Dragonzord Die-Cast Metal Action Figure: $79.99 (Free Shipping)

Make way for the Dragonzord! This Power Rangers Legacy Dragonzord Die-Cast Metal Action Figure can be combined with the Mighty Morphin Legendary Dragonzord from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to create a series-accurate combination! Made partly from die-cast metal parts, this Dragonzord measures about 11-inches tall. Ages 15 and up. Mighty Morphin Legendary Nippon Edition Dragonzord sold separately.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Thunder Megazord Die-Cast Action Figure: $199.99 (Free Shipping)

By harnessing the “power of thunder”, Zordon and Alpha 5 transformed the Power Rangers’ original Dinozords into more powerful Thunderzords! This collectible item features die-cast metal parts and metallic paint, and can morph together with the Legacy White Tigerzord (sold separately) to form Mega Tigerzord. The Thunder Megazord can also combine with other items in the Zord Builder collection to form awesome never before seen Zord combinations (each sold separately)! Measures 13-inches tall.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Movie Legacy Falcon Zord Action Figure: $67.99

Bring back the thrill of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with the Legacy Falconzord. First released in 1995 as a part of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toy line, this new version of the Falconzord retains all of the details of the original and improves it by including die-cast metal pieces and metallic paint details. Morph and combine with any of the other items within the Zord Builder Collection (each sold separately) to create incredible never before seen Zord combinations. The Legacy Falconzord is a must have for both children and collectors to celebrate more than 20 years of Power Rangers history. Bring home the former Toys R Us Exclusive today!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Edition Morpher: $59.99

Morph into your favorite Power Ranger with this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Edition Morpher! This replica of the Morpher is made of quality die-cast metal parts and plastic, and measures about 10-inches wide x 8-inches tall x 3-inches long. Zinc die-cast metal replicas of all 5 original TV show coins are included, with a bronze-like finish, and each coin activates Morphing LED and sound effects! The Morpher comes packaged in a window box boasting the 20th anniversary logo. If you were a kid in the 90s, “It’s Morphin Time!” will elicit great memories of watching Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers after a day of school! Requires 2x “LR44” batteries, included.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Ninja Megazord Action Figure: $99.99 (Free Shipping)

Defeat evil with this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Ninja Megazord! This Legacy edition of the Ninja Megazord includes die-cast metal parts and metallic paint. It measures approximately 13-inches tall x 10-inches wide x 4-inches long. Separate the Ninja Megazord into 5 individual Zords, and then combine them to form show-accurate combinations. The Ninja Megazord can also combine with other items in the Zord Builder collection (sold separately) to create awesome never-before-seen Zord combinations! The Legacy Ninja Megazord is essential for Power Ranger fans, young and old!

