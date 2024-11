‘Power Rangers Ninja Steel’s Blue Ranger Is Coming To ‘Legacy Wars’

Power Rangers Legacy Wars just got some Ninja Steel power!

The hit mobile game just revealed the first trailer for their newest fighter Preston Tien, who most will know as the Blue Ranger on Power Rangers Ninja Steel. As you would expect, Preston is quite formidable, both at long range and melee range, and you can see him in action in the video above.

Preston has a diverse move set, though this seems to be only a portion of his abilities. Stealthy Switch is a forward-moving three hit slash combo, while Abraca-Grab-Ya wins for best move name but is also great at pulling enemies closer to you for a three hit combo. Dragons Ire is a medium range fire attack, while Blade Slash is a long distance jump ending with a big blade slash.

No word yet on when Preston will hit the roster, but you can view the complete updated roster for Legacy Wars so far below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Green Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Green Ranger v2 (Tommy Oliver)

White Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Ninjor

Rita Repulsa

Lord Zedd

Goldar

Rito Revolto

Zeo Power Rangers

Pink Ranger (Katherine Hillard)

Gold Ranger (Jason Lee Scott)

Power Rangers In Space

Silver Ranger (Zhane)

Psycho Red Ranger

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Pink Ranger (Kendrix Morgan)

Magna Defender

Trakeena

Power Rangers Wild Force

Black Ranger (Danny Delgado)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

White Ranger (Trent Fernandez)

Mesogog

Power Rangers Samurai

Red Ranger (Lauren Shiba)

Xandred

Power Rangers Megaforce

Robo Knight

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Yellow Ranger (Gia Moran)

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Blue Ranger (Koda)

Purple Ranger (Kendall Morgan)

Snide

Power Rangers Movie

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Alpha 5

Rita Repulsa

Putty

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Koragg

Udonna

BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Lord Drakkon

Black Dragon

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Blue Ranger (Preston Tien)

Power Rangers Legacy Wars is available on iOS and Android.

