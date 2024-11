Power Rangers Legacy Wars Adds Turbo’s Pink Ranger

Power Rangers hit mobile game Legacy Wars is welcoming a new Turbo Ranger into the fold, and it’s none other than Cassie Chan.

The Pink Turbo Ranger will hit Power Rangers Legacy Wars later this week on July 6 (Friday) and will be the second Turbo Ranger to make the roster. The only other Turbo Ranger currently part of the Roster is the Phantom Ranger, and like Cassie, he also appeared in the subsequent season In Space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No footage has been revealed of Chan in action, but the announcement does mention she will be a common class Defender. You can check out the full announcement image below.

A new Ranger has entered the Morphin Grid. Introducing Cassie Chan – Pink Turbo Ranger! (Defender/Common) Releasing: Friday, 7/6 #powerrangers pic.twitter.com/pgvxyY23vM — Power Rangers (@PRLegacyWars) July 3, 2018

Chan took over the Turbo Pink Ranger role from Katherine Hillard, who herself took over the role from Kimberly Art. Chan would don a Pink Ranger uniform once more for Power Rangers In Space.

You can check out the full running roster for Power Rangers Legacy Wars below, and more coverage of the game can be found here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Green Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Green Ranger v2 (Tommy Oliver)

White Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Ninjor

Rita Repulsa

Lord Zedd

Goldar

Rito Revolto

Power Rangers Turbo

Phantom Ranger

Pink Ranger (Cassie Chan)

Power Rangers Zeo

Pink Ranger (Katherine Hillard)

Gold Ranger (Jason Lee Scott)

Power Rangers In Space

Silver Ranger (Zhane)

Psycho Red Ranger

Red Ranger (Andros)

Blue Ranger (TJ Johnson)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Pink Ranger (Kendrix Morgan)

Magna Defender

Trakeena

Power Rangers Time Force

Time Force Pink (Jen Scotts)

Time Force Red (Wesley Collins)

Power Rangers Wild Force

Black Ranger (Danny Delgado)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

White Ranger (Trent Fernandez)

Mesogog

Black Dino Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Power Rangers S.P.D.

S.P.D. Kat Ranger (Kat Manx)

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Koragg

Udonna

Power Rangers RPM

RPM Silver (Gemma)

Power Rangers Samurai

Red Ranger (Lauren Shiba)

Xandred

Power Rangers Megaforce

Robo Knight

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Yellow Ranger (Gia Moran)

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Blue Ranger (Koda)

Purple Ranger (Kendall Morgan)

Snide

Sledge

Power Rangers Movie

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Alpha 5

Rita Repulsa

Putty

BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Lord Drakkon

Black Dragon

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Blue Ranger (Preston Tien)

Street Fighter

M. Bison

Chun-Li

Ryu

Guile

Sammy

Akuma

Power Rangers Legacy Wars is currently available on iOS and Android.