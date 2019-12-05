The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Replica is 63% Off

When the Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff prop replica from Bandai launched last year, it cost as much as $180 depending on the retailer. The base price has been reduced since then, but it has never been this cheap. As part of their Cyber Week sale, Entertainment Earth is selling the staff for only $41.99 with free shipping.

The staff is an actual-size replica of the Zeo Gold Ranger’s morpher and weapon from the Power Rangers Zeo series. Features include show-accurate lights and sounds and die-cast parts. It won’t last long at this price, so grab one while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, The Power Rangers Zeo Lightning Collection Blue Ranger 6-Inch figure was recently unveiled as the first Wave 4 release and it’s available to pre-order here with shipping slated for March (note that this is also the first figure to be hit with the $20 to $22 tariff price increase). The official description is available below – pay special attention to the detail regarding the rest of the figures in the wave…

“The Zeo Blue Ranger Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show. It includes over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads of the Ranger with and without his helmet, 5 character-inspired accessories including the Blue Ranger’s Zeo Power Axes, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Look for other collectible figures in this series, including the S.P.D. RED RANGER Figure and BEAST MORPHERS CYBERVILLAIN BLAZE Figure. Each sold separately. “

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.