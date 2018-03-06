Grab the Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Before It’s Gone

Heads up Power Rangers fans, the Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff from Bandai is available now for $154.99 with free shipping from Entertainment Earth. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this awesome prop replica which features lights and sounds but is also the actual size of the staff used in the show.

Keep in mind that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet and Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica became available on March 1st and sold out in a heartbeat. We expect the Power Staff to be the third collectible on the chopping block. The official description reads:

From the Power Rangers Zeo series, the Legacy Power Rangers Golden Power Staff is an actual size replica of the legendary Zeo Gold Ranger’s morpher and iconic weapon. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Legacy Golden Power Staff is perfect for cosplay or display. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica is made of quality die-cast metal and plastic. The Golden Power Staff requires 2x “AAA” batteries, which come included.

In other Power Rangers collectibles news, The Dragonzord has joined the die-cast Soul of Chogokin series from Tamashii Nations. If you’ve been anxiously awaiting this figure, you can jump straight to pre-ordering right here. It’s available for $174.99 with free shipping that’s slated for August. Odds are this will be a popular one, so if you must have it for your collection, now would be the time to secure it.

The Power Rangers GX-78 Dragonzord figure features three components: pose, combine, and transform. It also has the ability to open the Dragon Antlers from the chest. The set includes the TV-version of the Dragon Antlers, tail base, tail tip, and two pairs of hands.

Finally, the Power Rangers Legacy Wave 6 Action Figure Case is available to pre-order now for $129.99 with free shipping. The set is expected to arrive this month, so you’ll want to grab it now in the event that it sells out quickly on arrival. From the product description:

These 6-inch tall Legacy figures feature multiple points of articulation and collectible Legacy packaging based on Power Rangers Zeo and Dino Thunder. Each figure includes one battle gear item. This Power Rangers Legacy 6-Inch Wave 5 Action Figure Case contains 6 individually packaged figures and includes the following:

• 1x Zeo Green Ranger

• 2x Zeo Red Ranger

• 1x Zeo Blue Ranger

• 2x Dino Thunder Black Ranger

