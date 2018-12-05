The ‘Power Rangers’ Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Replica is About to Be 70% Off

Ordinarily, the Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer prop replica would set you back around $100 to $120. At the moment, Amazon has a respectable 35% off deal going on it that drops the price to $64.75. Still too expensive? What if we told you that you could get one for $31.99 with free shipping? Well, we just did, and here’s how you can make it happen…

The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer is the Day 12 Doorbuster deal of Entertainment Earth’s 21 Business Days of Christmas promotion, and you will be able to get it right here for only $31.99 at precisely 11am PST (2pm EST) today, December 5th. We’ve been given special permission to post the price an hour early, so use this lead time to get ready. Keep in mind that the product will be marked as “not for sale at this time” until the deal goes live. When it does, it probably will last all of 5 or 10 minutes before selling out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description for the Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer prop replica reads:

“The authentic Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer is a full size replica of the legendary morpher from Power Rangers Zeo series. The Zeo Zeonizer was the first wrist-worn morpher and utilized the Zeo sub-crystals in the show. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Zeonizer is perfect for display or cosplay. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica is made of quality plastics, die-cast metal and electronic components. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica requires 3x “LR44” batteries, which come included. Ages 15 and up.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.