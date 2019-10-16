Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Liana Ramirez Talks Emotional Last Day on Set

Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 1 is in full swing, but while fans are getting brand new episodes from the first season the cast of the Beast Morphers has actually already finished filming. That’s not just season 1 we’re talking about mind you, but season 2 as well, and they’ve already started taking on other projects now that their time in New Zealand is done. We’ve seen glimpses of the wrap party Hasbro held for the cast as the show came to a close, and we recently had a chance to talk to Beast Morphers‘ very own Liana Ramirez all about the emotional process of getting through the last day on set, and while there are plenty of tears, they were happy ones.

“Well, I have a cast photo in my room that I, whenever I went back to the US, our producers from New Zealand sent to us as like as a wrap gift,” Ramirez said. “And I remember that day, it was my official last day on set, and we were trying so hard to hold it together because we took that picture around lunchtime and we still had a few hours left on set.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And we were just trying to not cry and smile for the camera, even though we were all like having so many bittersweet feelings of, ‘Oh, we don’t want to leave. We don’t want to leave this. But wow, we’ve created something incredible together.’ And it’s one of those things that it’s going to have a special amazing place in our heart forever. Yeah, there were a lot of happy tears that day,” Ramirez said.

“Happy tears because we know this adventure is ending, but it was the most amazing adventure of our lives,” Ramirez said. “But there’s going to be more amazing adventures in the future, and we’re super thankful for that and the opportunities that Rangers will give us as actors in the future. We were all super, super excited about that.”

The good news is that while they are in fact done filming, fans of the show have plenty of time left to enjoy the cast, as Beast Morphers still has another full season to get through and we’re not even done with this one yet.

“Absolutely. It’s wild,” Ramirez said. “We’re going to be on your screens for like a year and a half left. That’s crazy. It’s weird to think that we’re going to be filming other projects here soon and then like, we’re going just going to be on TV at the same time. That’s a really cool concept, so cool.”

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est, and you can find even more from our interview with Ramirez right here! You can also feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!