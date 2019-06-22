Power Rangers: Liana Ramirez Wrote Her New Book While Filming Beast Morphers

Power Rangers Beast Morphers star Liana Ramirez has already become a favorite thanks to her role as Roxy, but acting isn’t her only passion, and soon will be a published author as well. Ramirez has been working on her first novel for several years, including during the filming of Beast Morphers, and soon fans will get to read it for themselves, as it releases later this month. The book is titled The Secrets Within Me, and before it releases on June 25th, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Ramirez all about it.

“The book follows a character named Magi Davis. She’s 17, and she has a huge secret,” Ramirez said. “Everyone in her life knows her secret, except for her. She has to discover what this huge secret is before ancient Egyptian forces try to kill her and her entire family. Yikes. So, it’s a young adult, action adventure novel full of fantasy, magic, and Egyptian mythology. I think people are really going to gravitate towards it because it’s like … it would be as if it happened in modern times, right now, if Egyptian gods were around right now.”

“I’ve been working on this book for probably nine to ten years,” Ramirez said. “The beginning six, five-ish years of it was just for fun, because I love the story, and I came up with it when I was really young. It just kind of stuck with me, and I didn’t know why. I was like, ‘Ah, I just want to write it today.’”

“Then, I started realizing, ‘Wow, I really want to do this professionally.’ It’d be so cool to walk into Barnes & Noble, and just see my book on a shelf. I transitioned to being a for fun writer to a professional writer. Whenever I was writing for fun, I didn’t know what character development was, what a plot was, or a sentence structure. So there was a lot of reworking that needed to be done. I’ve been editing this thing for way too long. Just because I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Ramirez was hard at work on the book even during filming for Beast Morphers, which had a commanding schedule of its own.

“I finished it during Rangers,” Ramirez said. “I would have a full on day on set, 10 hour day. Go home, shower, and then start working on my book. It was literally that for nine months, for me. I literally … There’s probably some times where I gave up some social time with my friends and castmates who were going out to dinners, because I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get this done.’ That was legit my life for Rangers. I finished my book during filming.”

The good news is that all that hard work paid off, and now her book is about to release. She’s pretty excited, but she also teased there is definitely more to come.

“I’ve got some plans for this story, don’t you worry,” Ramirez said. “There will be more. There will be more, more, more.”

You can read even more from our conversation with Ramirez right here, and Ramirez will also return as Roxy when Beast Morphers returns to Nickelodeon later this year.

