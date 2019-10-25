Power Rangers Lightning Collection New Wave Photos Revealed

Hasbro has been knocking it out of the park with their Power Rangers Lightning Collection line of figures, and fans are still trying to hunt down Wave 2 in stores at the moment. That said, thanks to Power Ranger Talk, we have our first look at the next wave of figures from the line, and they look spectacular. The new entries include Lord Drakkon, Beast Morphers Blue, Dino Charge Gold, and Mighty Morphin Red, which are all up for pre-order on Amazon ahead of what was likely their official debut this weekend. You can check out the full images in all their glory below.

First up is Lord Drakkon, who will feature his Dragon Dagger and an additional effect to place on it as well as a swappable head, which has the trademark longer hair we know from the comics and that epic Shattered Grid trailer from Kyle Higgins and Jason David Frank, and you can find the official description from Amazon below.

“6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE MIGHTY MORPHIN LORD DRAKKON RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and decoration, plus over 20 points of articulation

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Lord Drakkon toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, including the Dragon Dagger

INSPIRED BY THE SHATTERED GRID STORYLINE FROM BOOM! STUDIOS: In an alternate reality, Tommy Oliver serves Rita Repulsa, destroys the Power Rangers, and becomes the cruel Lord Drakkon.”

Next up is Ravi, Beast Morphers Blue, who will also come with a swappable head, his Beast-X Saber, and effects for his Morph-X enhanced punch and his Saber. You can check out the official description from Amazon below.

“6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE BEAST MORPHERS BLUE RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and decoration, plus over 20 points of articulation

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Beast Morphers Blue Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, including the Beast-X Saber

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS: Using Morph-X, Ravi Shaw’s DNA was merged with a mighty gorilla, making him the Beast Morphers Blue Ranger”

After that we have Sir Ivan, Dino Charge Gold, who comes with the Ptera Saber and an effect to go with it, swappable hands, and a swappable head, and you can find the official description from Amazon below.

“6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE DINO CHARGE GOLD RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and decoration, plus over 20 points of articulation

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Dino Charge Gold Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, including the Ptera Saber

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS DINO CHARGE: A legendary knight from Zandar, Sir Ivan uses the Gold Energem to morph into the Dino Charge Gold Ranger.”

Last but certainly least is Jason, Mighty Morphin Red, who comes with a swappable head, swappable hands, the Power Sword, and a Blade Blaster, and the official description from Amazon below.

“6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE MIGHTY MORPHIN RED RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and decoration, plus over 20 points of articulation

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Mighty Morphin Red Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, including the Red Ranger’s Power Sword

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: Jason Lee Scott calls on the power of the tyrannosaurus to morph into the original Mighty Morphin Red Ranger”

So what do you think of the new line of figures? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

