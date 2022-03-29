Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ecliptor Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

First announced alongside the Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord during a Fan First Friday event in December of last year, Hasbro has finally added the In Space Red Ecliptor to the Lightning Collection lineup. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $24.99 with a release date set for August. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders $39+ when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

TheIn Space Red Ecliptor 6-inch Lightning Collection action figure features over 20 points of articulation, a sword, power blast effect, and a pair of interchangeable hands. It’s based on the villainous Ecliptor in his red, super-powered form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Walmart recently held their first Collector Con event for 2022, and the reveals included several Power Rangers exclusives. A breakdown of these exclusives can be found below.

Finally, GameStop recently launched some Power Rangers Lightning Collection exclusives that you’ll want to get your hands on before they disappear: