Here’s How to Get Walmart’s First Collector Con 2022 Exclusives: Day 2

Walmart’s first Collector Con event for 2022 kicks off today March 24th, and it will include over 60 exclusive collectibles from the likes of Funko, Star Wars, Marvel, Hot Wheels, Batman, Nintendo, LEGO, Pokémon, Transformers, Power Rangers and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST March 24th with new reveals taking place at 3pm EST and 8pm EST. The same schedule will occur on on March 25th – the second and last day of the event. The new Collector Con releases will be outlined in this article, so stay tuned for updates.

To help you get ready, we have some early, official info on some of the drops that fans can expect to see from Walmart’s Collector Con. The most detailed information can be found in this collection of Star Wars Vintage Collection ’96 figures. Additional upcoming releases are available in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GI Joe Retro Cardback Character, Mars

Jurassic World Off-Road Vehicle

Suicide Squad 5-Pack Collector Box

Funko POP Cover Art: Amazing Spider-Man

Funko POP Broadway: Hamilton, King George

LEGO Star Wars The Trash Compactor Diorama

Again, Walmart’s exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on March 24th and March 25th. Updates will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event. Note that Walmart also has Collector Con events scheduled for July and October, timed to San Diego and New York Comic Con respectively.

Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Reveals:

Funko and FiGPIN:

Marvel Legends, DC Multiverse, G.I. Joe, and Fortnite Action Figures:

Star Wars:

TMNT:

Transformers:

Power Rangers:

Walmart Collector Con Day 2 Reveals:

Funko Pops:

WWE:

Gaming:

Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Gundam:

Fisher-Price Little People: