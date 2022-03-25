Here’s How to Get Walmart’s First Collector Con 2022 Exclusives: Day 2

Walmart’s first Collector Con event for 2022 kicks off today March 24th, and it will include over 60 exclusive collectibles from the likes of Funko, Star Wars, Marvel, Hot Wheels, Batman, Nintendo, LEGO, Pokémon, Transformers, Power Rangers and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST March 24th with new reveals taking place at 3pm EST and 8pm EST. The same schedule will occur on on March 25th – the second and last day of the event. The new Collector Con releases will be outlined in this article, so stay tuned for updates.
To help you get ready, we have some early, official info on some of the drops that fans can expect to see from Walmart’s Collector Con. The most detailed information can be found in this collection of Star Wars Vintage Collection ’96 figures. Additional upcoming releases are available in the list below.
- GI Joe Retro Cardback Character, Mars
- Jurassic World Off-Road Vehicle
- Suicide Squad 5-Pack Collector Box
- Funko POP Cover Art: Amazing Spider-Man
- Funko POP Broadway: Hamilton, King George
- LEGO Star Wars The Trash Compactor Diorama
Again, Walmart’s exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on March 24th and March 25th. Updates will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event. Note that Walmart also has Collector Con events scheduled for July and October, timed to San Diego and New York Comic Con respectively.
Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Reveals:
Funko and FiGPIN:
- Funko Pop! Cover Art: Marvel – Amazing Spider-Man – $14.96
- Funko Pop! Deluxe : Marvel – Guardians of the Galaxy – Mantis in Benatar – $29.96 (Figure #2 in wave)
- Funko Pop! Comic Cover: DC – DCeased Green Lantern – $19.88 (Not an Exclusive)
- Funko Pop! Movie Moment: Jurassic World – Claire with Flare – $28.88
- FiGPiN Squid Game 4 Pack Box Set – $69.96
Marvel Legends, DC Multiverse, G.I. Joe, and Fortnite Action Figures:
- Marvel Legends Ulik the Troll King 6-inch Action Figure – $36.97
- G.I. Joe Classified Series: Baroness, Lady Jaye, Destro, Gung Ho – $22.97 to $24.97
- DC Multiverse The Flash Wally West Red Suit Action Figure Gold Label 7″ – $19.87
- DC Multiverse Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman Action Figure Gold Label 7″ – $19.87
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Suicide Squad 5 Pack Collector’s Box – $99.99
- Hasbro Fortnite Victory Royale Series Meowscles (Ghost) Collectible Action Figure – $24.97
Star Wars:
- Star Wars Vintage Collection ’96 Figures
- LEGO Star Wars: Death Star Trench Run, Training on Dagobah, and Trash Compactor Sets
TMNT:
- TMNT Best of Raphael Comic Book Bundle with BST AXN 5″ Collectible Figure – $29.96
- Casey Jones TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN 5″ Collectible Figure – $18.49
- Foot Soldier TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN 5″ Collectible Figure – $18.49
- 2012 TMNT Basic Figure Bundle – $49.97
Transformers:
- Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Buzzsaw Action Figure – $22.97
- Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Maximal Wolfang Action Figure – $24.97
- Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Maximal Cybershark Action Figure – $24.97
- Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Autobot Nightprowler Action Figure – $22.97
- Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Predacon Sandstorm Action Figure – $22.97
Power Rangers:
- Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Black & Gold Dino Megazord Action Figure – $26.49
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Power Pop 4-Pack Action Figures – $99.98
- Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Mega Tigerzord 7-Inch Action Figure – $26.49
- Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Dragonzord Battle Mode 7-Inch Action Figure – $16.97
- Power Rangers Mighty Morphin White Tigerzord Warrior Mode Action Figure – $16.97
Walmart Collector Con Day 2 Reveals:
Funko Pops:
- Hamilton – King George Funko Pop – $19.76
- Willie Nelson with Cowboy Hat Funko Pop – $19.76
- Jimi Hendrix – Are You Experienced Funko Pop Album – $19.88
- VHS Cover: The Godfather Funko Pop – $19.88
WWE:
- WWE Superstars Shawn Michaels Action Figure – $19.97
- WWE Brock Lesnar Best of Ruthless Aggression Elite Collection Action Figure – $21.97
- WWE Batista Best of Ruthless Aggression Elite Collection Action Figure – $21.97
- WWE Shawn Michaels Best of Ruthless Aggression Elite Collection Action Figure – $21.97
- WWE – Hulk Hogan with Chase Funko Pop Pin – $14.88
Gaming:
- Borderlands 3 MicroArmz Replicas – $24.97
- Pokemon Cards, Tins, and Plush
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4″ JAKKS Gold Collector Action Figure 2 Pack – $19.97
Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Gundam:
- Naruto Sasuke Uchiha BST AXN 5″ Collectible Figure – $18.49
- Naruto Itachi Uchiha BST AXN 5″ Collectible Figure – $18.49
- Dragon Ball Super S.H.Figuarts Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose 5.5″ Collectible Figure – $34.88
- Mobile Suit Gundam HGUC RX-78-2 – Bandai Collectible GUNPLA Model Kit – $11.99
Fisher-Price Little People: