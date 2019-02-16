Power Rangers: Beast Morphers’ Red Ranger Lightning Collection Figure Revealed

Power Rangers was a big part of Hasbro‘s Toy Fair plans this year, and now we have our first look at their Power Rangers Lightning Collection Beast Morphers Red Ranger figure.

Beast Moprphers will be the first Power Rangers series under Hasbro, so it’s fitting that the second wave of their new upscale Lighting Collection line would include one of the Rangers from the new show. Hasbro revealed a high-res look at Devon Daniels, played by Rorrie D. Travis in the show, and the figure looks great! The paint job on the suit, especially in the silver areas, is fantastic, and you can check out the new photo below.

The figure will also come with a swappable head, a weapon, and a weapon effect. The figure will retail for $19.99 and will hit in the Fall of this year, and you can check out the official description below. You can also check out the other recently revealed Lightning Collection figures right here.

“It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro’s all-new POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION’s highly-articulated, 6-inch figures will have best-in-class detailing and design, and will feature Photo Real technology for realistic actor likenesses. In the BEAST MORPHERS TV series, the laid-back Devon Daniels prefers a life of video games and no responsibility, but steps up as leader of the BEAST MORPHERS as the Cheetah-powered Red Ranger. The BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER Figure includes two different heads that can be swapped—one of the Ranger in his helmet, and another without as Devon Daniels from BEAST MORPHERS. Look for other collectible figures in this series, soon to be announced. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

