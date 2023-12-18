Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ranger Power Sword Is 60% Off

A Hasbro Lightning Collection replica of the iconic Power Sword wielded by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Red Ranger Jason launched in 2022 with features that include lights, sounds, and touch-activated effects. Ordinarily it retails for a whopping $249.99, but you can get it right here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $99 if you jump on it quickly. That’s 60% off and an all-time low price.

We don’t expect this deal to last long, so take advantage while you can. The official description of the Power Rangers Power Sword Lightning Collection replica can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN RED RANGER POWER SWORD: “IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. In the original 1993 TV series that started it all, Red Ranger Jason was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa, before he passed the Power Sword to Rocky. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN RED RANGER POWER SWORD is a premium roleplay – or cosplay, if that’s your jam – POWER RANGERS collectible with lights, sounds, and touch-activated light FX. With the included display stand, fans can show the world (or their fellow geek friends) their subjectively amazing collectible roleplay item.”