Power Rangers Reveals Lightning Collection S.P.D. Omega Ranger and Uniforce Cycle Set

Hasbro isn’t showing any signs of slowing down with their Power Rangers Lightning Collection, and in addition to the In Space Psycho Rangers 5-Pack, Hasbro also revealed a new figure for an S.P.D. favorite, the Omega Ranger. Even better is the fact that Sam comes with the Uniforce Cycle, which is the first time we’ve received a character vehicle combo in the Lightning Collection before. Both the figure and the vehicle look pretty sweet, and you can pick it up on Amazon right here for $29.99. You can hit the next slide to check out a variety of up-close images, and the official description fo what’s included can be found below.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION S.P.D. OMEGA RANGER AND UNIFORCE CYCLE VEHICLE

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: 7/9/2020)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION S.P.D. OMEGA RANGER AND UNIFORCE CYCLE VEHICLE feature premium painted details and design inspired by POWER RANGERS S.P.D., and multiple points of articulation for high poseability for play or display. The UNIFORCE CYCLE has an attached stand for easy display, and the S.P.D. OMEGA RANGER comes with multiple character-inspired accessories. The OMEGA RANGER is a time traveling Power Ranger who travels back to the past to help the B-Squad Rangers, where he patrols the streets on his UNIFORCE CYCLE. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on AMAZON.com.

If you’re interested in more Ranger goodness, you can pre-order the set from Amazon here. The official description can be found below.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION IN SPACE PSYCHO RANGERS 5-PACK

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: 7/9/2020)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION IN SPACE PSYCHO RANGERS 5-PACK have premium painted details and design inspired by the POWER RANGERS IN SPACE series and comes with multiple character-inspired accessories, including the iconic weaponry of the PSYCHO RANGERS. Created as evil imitations, the PSYCHO RANGERS are five cyborgs whose goal is destroying the Power Rangers. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on AMAZON.com.

Hit the next slide to check out the Omega Ranger, and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

