Power Rangers: Hasbro’s Lightning Collection Officially Revealed At Toy Fair; Pre-Orders Live

The time has come for the official unveiling of Hasbro‘s Power Rangers Lightning Collection line, and we’ve got all the details right here.

Today at Toy Fair Hasbro finally officially revealed its first wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures, though we’ve seen some of the figures and details thanks to leaks and early pre-orders. Hasbro focuses on a few aspects of their new Power Rangers line, including their Beast Morphers toy lines and figures, but all eyes were on the Lightning Collection.

For those unfamiliar, the Lightning Collection the equivalent to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line, boasting heavy articulation and a full roster of swappable heads, hands, and weapon accessories. The first wave will include the Mighty Morphin White Ranger, Dino Charge Red Ranger, Lord Zedd (Mighty Morphin), and the S.P.D. Shadow Ranger, which all come with identifiable weapons and most even include alternate heads that show them in human form (except for Zedd that is.)

The new Lightning Collection figures are available to pre-order on Amazon now with a ship date slated for May 1st.

Mighty Morphin White Ranger

Official Description:

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE MIGHTY MORPHIN WHITE RANGER ACTION FIGURE: Go Go Power Rangers! This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure features premium painted decoration and design inspired by the original series, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability.

PLAY OR DISPLAY: This White Ranger figure includes two different heads that can be swapped, one of the Ranger in his helmet, and another without his helmet as Tommy Oliver, as seen in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Series.

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: The show that started it all! When a group of teenagers with attitude heed the call of Zordon, they become the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Dino Charge Red Ranger

Official Description:

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE DINO CHARGE RED RANGER ACTION FIGURE: Go Go Power Rangers! This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure features premium painted details and decoration inspired by the original show, plus over 20 points of articulation for high poseability.

PLAY OR DISPLAY MASKED OR UNMASKED: This Dino Charge Red Ranger toy includes two different heads that can be swapped, one of the Ranger in his helmet, and another without as Tyler Navarro from Dino Charge

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS DINO CHARGE: Powered by Energem crystals that had been left with prehistoric dinosaurs for safekeeping, the Dino Charge Rangers defend the Earth from interstellar outlaws.

S.P.D. Shadow Ranger

Official Description:

6-Inch scale collectible power Rangers S.P.D. Shadow Ranger action figure: This Power Rangers Lightning collection action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, and over 20 points of articulation for high poseability

Two different looks for play or display: this power Rangers S.P.D. Shadow Ranger figure features two different heads that can be swapped, one with his helmet and the other as Anubis Cruger

Inspired by the series Power Rangers S.P.D.: Commander Anubis “Doggie” Cruger receives a Patrol Morpher and joins the S.P.D. Rangers as the sixth, Shadow Ranger

Mighty Morphin Lord Zedd

Official Description:

“6-Inch scale collectible Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Lord Zedd action figure: This Power Rangers Lightning collection action figure features premium detailing and design and over 20 points of articulation for high pose ability.

Play or display: this Mighty Morphin Lord zedd figure includes his staff, plus a growth bomb accessory that kids can imagine Lord Zedd uses to turn the monsters into giant-sized enemies

Inspired by the series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Emperor of Evil, Lord Zedd arrives on earth to punish Rita repulse after her failure to stop the Power Rangers. Determined to conquer earth, Lord Zedd challenges the Rangers himself.”

