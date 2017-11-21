‘Power Rangers Live’ Postponed To 2019

Saban is going all out for the Power Rangers‘ 25th Anniversary, but one part of that celebration has hit a significant snag.

Earlier this year Saban announced Power Rangers Live, a live-action stage show that was set to debut February of 2018 and run through at least June. According to an email sent out to customers, however, the production has now been postponed (via Morphin Legacy).

“Due to production delays, the Power Rangers Live! tour is postponed,” the email read. “We apologize for any inconvenience, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show once announced. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The email doesn’t specify a time frame or rescheduled dates, but if you head to the official website a statement reads ‘We look forward to bringing you an incredible Power Rangers live event in 2019!”.

The earlier email cited production delays, which can include a wide array of things. Some probably expected a few months postponement, but postponing until 20-19 is a big jump. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though, as long as it doesn’t mean the project falls off the grid altogether.

If it results in a better show, fans will be happy to wait a little longer. If this is just the first step in a cancellation though, it will be a substantial disappointment.

Power Rangers Live mixes cool stunts with martial arts for the entire family with the Ninja Steel Rangers as the stars. It was a perfect time for it too, as Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is airing next year, all coinciding with the big 25th Anniversary.

Still, at least fans will (hopefully) have something to look forward to in 2019…glass half full right?

Speaking of Power Rangers Ninja Steel, the show recently aired its season finale, but the fun isn’t over quite just yet. The holiday episode for Ninja Steel is titled Past, Presents, and Future, and will air on Nickelodeon Saturday, December 2.

Power Rangers Ninja Steel currently holds a 68 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings. You can submit your score here, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers coverage!