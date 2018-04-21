Power Rangers: Lord Drakkon Comes To RPM In Shattered Grid Annual Preview

Shattered Grid continues in next week’s Power Rangers Annual, bringing Lord Drakkon face to face with the Rangers of RPM.

In the new preview released by BOOM! Studios, Rangers from Zeo, S.P.D., and RPM are spotlighted, but RPM is particularly noteworthy because of a certain Lord Drakkon showing up to the city gates of Corinth. The preview kicks off with Drakkon racing towards the domed city on a motorcycle, and you can tell it’s him from his gold, green, and white suit.

Drakkon narrates the scene as he slides beneath the closing gate, saying “I have seen many worlds, and across every timeline, every universe, one force has proven itself more destructive than any other. Guilt. And in my journeys, I have learned this is only one way to conquer guilt…and that is to never feel it in the first place.”

If one paragraph summed up a character most it would be that one, and Drakkon doesn’t waste time getting to his goal, asking to speak to Dr. K. Colonel Mason Truman tells him he needs a scan before he can go anywhere near Dr. K or the city of Corinth, but she overhears him on the radio and tells him to send the stranger directly to her.

The scene segues to Dr. K, who is currently chewing the RPM Rangers out for celebrating her birthday with a cake (it brings some bad memories with it), but the scene moves back to outside quickly, showing Drakkon’s motorcycle. A device on the side beeps twice and then unleashes a portal of some kind, likely to be followed by Drakkon’s army.

At this point, he has already taken the Samurai Rangers’ headquarters by force, and it seems he is on his way to taking Corinth as well. You can see the scene for yourself in the gallery.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1 is written by Kyle Higgins, Anthony Burch, Caleb Goellner, Adam Cesare, Becca Barnes, and Alwyn Dale. It’s drawn by Marcus To, Dylan Burnett, Patrick Mulholland, Hyeonjin Kim, and Simone Di Meo. Colors are by Matt Herms, Jeremy Lawson, Raul Angulo, and Joana Lafuente, and letters are by Ed Dukeshire. The official description is included below.

“Featuring fan-favorite teams from across the Power Rangers universe – Dino Charge, RPM, TimeForce, Ninja Steel, Dino Thunder – the entire fabric of reality is under threat as Drakkon invades!”

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1 is in comic stores April 25.