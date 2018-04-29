Power Rangers: Full Look At Lord Drakkon’s Upgraded Costume

Lord Drakkon got a big upgrade last issue, and now you can get an exclusive look at his new and improved costume.

As fans know, Lord Drakkon was able to get his hands on a Samurai Ranger Morpher in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, and in doing so absorbs their abilities into his already potent power set. That also changes up his costume, infusing it with samurai elements. The suit was designed by Daniele Di Nicuolo, and you can get an up-close look at his upgraded suit below.

The helmet mostly remains the same, though it does look a bit slimmed down and features heavier black outlines around the visor. The shield receives an overhaul, with gold shoulders and large swaths of black with a few green accents. The symbol has also been tweaked and is closer to the pointed part of the shield, and there is a long black and gold strap that goes around his neck and under his arm.

The golden straps underneath the shield have also changed, with a white and green design as opposed to the original’s all gold version.

His belt is now all gold as well (aside from the color of his Morpher), and he now sports black pants and green, black, and gold boots.

ComicBook.com recently spoke to writer Kyle Higgins and Director of Power Rangers Content for Saban Brands Melissa Flores about the new costume, and they couldn’t be happier with the results.

“We’ve got a new look for Drakkon here at the end of issue 27 that Daniele Di Nicuolo, our fantastic series artist came up with,” Higgins said. “And it’s heavily inspired by the Samurai Ranger look that he is now added to his own Green and White Ranger power set.”

“We’re thrilled with Drakkon’s new look,” Flores said. “It’s something very sinister about the fact that Power Rangers take these powers so seriously, and they’re usually given to people who earn them. Our Samurai Rangers, these powers are ancient, right? Over centuries. So the fact that somebody like Drakkon would take these powers and distort them and use them for his own good. I mean, he’s done that already with the White Ranger power. We see it with our Samurai Rangers, is something that’s almost a little bit of a gut punch, but in a really cool way.

You can check out more of Drakkon’s new costume in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Annual, and you can check out our review of the issue here.