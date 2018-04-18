Power Rangers: Lord Drakkon Gets An Upgrade In Shattered Grid

If you thought Lord Drakkon couldn’t get deadlier than Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is here to prove you wrong.

Spoilers incoming for Power Rangers #26, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you can check out our spoiler-free review of the issue here.

Drakkon’s forces initiate their first attack on the Shiba House, home of the Samurai Rangers, who don’t take kindly to their home being invaded. While they put up a fight, most of the Rangers are apprehended, and thanks to Ninjor Finster-5 is able to use them in an inspired way.

Towards the end of the issue, Finster-5 draws power from a Samurai Morpher and blasts Drakkon with energy, though he does warn him that it will be a bit painful. Drakkon doesn’t care, and after the blast emerges an infusion of Samurai powers. His costume has also received an upgrade, with Samurai infused elements rolled into his Green and White Ranger mix.

So, not only does he have the Green Ranger and White Ranger powers, but now he’s also got Samurai powers, and odds are he will continue to try and add to his power set with other Ranger teams in the issues to come.

Finster-5 does explain that only one morpher is needed, and using any others in conjunction with it can cause instability in the user. So, what happens to the other ones you ask? Well, he explains they can use those morphers for the sentry army, and that is presumably where that new Samurai Sentry comes from.

Things aren’t looking so hot for the Rangers at the moment, and presumably, they will only get worse from here on out.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in stores now.