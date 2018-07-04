Power Rangers: Lord Drakkon Throne Exclusive Revealed For Power Morphicon

Power Rangers convention Power Morphicon has just revealed a brand new exclusive, and Lord Drakkon fans won’t want to miss out.

Power Morphicon will have several Power Rangers themed exclusives available to attendees, but their newest one is going to be highly coveted amongst fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics. PMC just revealed an exclusive Throne for their Lord Drakkon figure, which will also be exclusive to the convention.

The limited handmade hand painted throne will be boxed and numbered and will cost $65 for those attending the show and $80 for those non-attending. It will cost $100 for international non-attending.

Fans have seen the throne several times in the comics, and on an upcoming cover, the throne also has dozens of Ranger helmets scattered around it. You’ll have to supply your own Ranger helmets of course to complete that scene, but we imagine it won’t be long before we start seeing custom jobs that make that happen after the throne releases.

You can check out photos of the throne above and below, and more photos can be found on Power Morphicon’s official site.

Power Morphicon is a bi-annual convention that brings Power Rangers fans from all over the world to one place. Actors from all seasons of the show converge onto one location, and odds are that at least a few of your favorites will end up showing up.

For example, 2016’s Power Morphicon featured actors from Mighty Morphin, Alien Rangers, Turbo, Zeo, Power Rangers In Space, Lost Galaxy, Time Force, Lightspeed Rescue, Wild Force, Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, S.P.D., Operation Overdrive, Jungle Fury, Super Samurai, RPM, Megaforce, and Dino Super Charge all showed up, as well as talent from Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger and Gosei Sentai Dairanger.

So far the guest list is pretty stacked for this year’s Power Morphicon, and you can check out the full list right here.

Power Morphicon 2018 will kick off on Friday, August 17 at 12 pm PST, and will conclude on Sunday, August 19 at 5 pm PST. You can find even more Power Morphicon details here. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage!