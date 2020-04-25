Power Rangers and Lord of the Rings Actor Bruce Allpress Dies at Age 89

Actor Bruce Allpress, who is best known for his roles in Lord of the Rings and Power Rangers, has passed away at the age of 89. Allpress died peacefully in his home and surrounded by his five children according to a statement from the family to Stuff.co, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The official cause of death has not been revealed, but six months ago Allpress was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, and most likely that is the cause. Allpress enjoyed his family and his family enjoyed him in his final weeks and months though, as signified by a recent post from Bruce’s youngest son Peter Allpress, who shared this sweet photo of the entire family surrounding Bruce in the hospital.

The caption read “Great visit today from this lot. A lot of history and some good yarns shared. 🥂🧀🍾🥧🥖🍐🍑 Great to see you all. Bruce was chuffed 🙏🙏”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peter spoke a bit about his father in a conversation that accompanied the official statement, saying “I guess you could describe him as the guy you would like to have a beer with. He would find a joke in anything.” Peter also commended his dad’s generous nature, saying “The greatest thing about him was his generosity.”

“Dad picked a lot of people up when they were on the bones of their arse, whether it was his time or his money or humour, he was incredibly generous,” Allpress said.

Allpress is survived by five children, including Peter, Susan, Michael, Anna, and Jane.

As for Allpress’ acting work, most will recognize him from his work as Aldor in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, though he was also featured in films like The Piano and The Scarecrow.

If you’re a Power Rangers fan though, you’ll know Allpress from his days as Master Phant in Power Rangers Jungle Fury. Allpress appeared in 7 episodes throughout Jungle Fury and took on Lily as his apprentice. He had the power of the Elephant Animal Spirit, and would eventually teach Lily how to harness this as well.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.