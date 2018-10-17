‘Power Rangers’ Star Ludi Lin’s Murk Revealed In ‘Aquaman’ Trailer

Looks like we got our first glimpse of Power Rangers star Ludi Lin as Murk in the Aquaman trailer, and he was right under our noses the whole time.

The new trailer that emerged from New York Comic-Con shows an elaborate battle sequence between Black Manta, Aquaman, Mera, and several sentries who are decked out in armor of their own. One, in particular, is clad in red armor with a blue visor, and it turns out this is our first look at Ludi Lin’s Murk (via UberKryptonian).

Lin confirmed it at NYCC, saying he was the Atlantean chasing Mera through the buildings as she ran across the rooftops. He is seen busting through several walls and leaping from building to building, but we don’t get to see him actually fight Mera at any point.

According to Ludi Lin, his character Murk was the Atlantean seen chasing and shooting at Mera in the new trailer. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/jrKnJsccHR — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 6, 2018

In the comics, Murk is a faithful but curmudgeonly soldier in the Atlantean Army who rises to high rank due to this steadfast service. He eventually becomes an ally to Arthur, Mera, and the Throne for some time, though in the books he makes it clear he serves the throne, not Arthur himself. That’s what leads him to stab Arthur when Corum Rath takes over the throne, though it is revealed that was a ploy by Murk to keep Arthur alive after Rath ordered him dead.

Did you spot MURK in the extended #Aquaman trailer? — LudiLin (@ludi_lin) October 5, 2018

His look is a bit different in the comics, as he wears typical Atlantean armor with pieces of coral reef sticking out of it and a reef-like attachment over his right arm with a blade on it, subbing for a hand.

It seems this Murk is much more technologically savvy, at least in the armor department. It remains to be seen if we’ll actually see him in the more traditional look by the time the film’s over. We did get classic Aquaman after all, so maybe Murk will follow suit.

Lin played the Black Ranger Zack in the Power Rangers reboot, which developed a cult following despite not performing as well as the studio hoped at the box office. The cast is especially well-liked, and now that Hasbro has announced they do have movie plans, some are hoping they will choose to do a sequel to the same universe as opposed to a complete and total reboot.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.