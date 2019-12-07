Power Rangers Making Major Change To Its Logo

This has been a big year for the Power Rangers franchise, which officially became part of the Hasbro family early in the year and launched a brand new series in Power Rangers Beast Morphers as well as a new toyline in the Lightning Collection. Before 2020 rolls in though the franchise is getting one last change, marking the true end of an era. Power Rangers just got their updated logo, and as you can see in the image below, the style and font haven’t changed, but the Saban is now gone, simplifying it to just read Power Rangers (via Power Rangers NOW).

When the brand made its Hasbro debut, it was officially Saban’s Power Rangers still when it came to branding on comics, toys, and other media. Now it seems the time has come to drop the Saban from the logo and make it just Power Rangers, meaning the Saban era is officially closed.

You can check out the logo below.

The new logo will appear on the next wave of Beast Morphers toys, and you can probably expect it to crop up on all of the other licensed properties, including the BOOM! Studios comics, sooner rather than later. As for the title of Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, that remains to be seen.

Hasbro is bringing 2019 to a close with the season finale of Power Rangers Beast Morphers, which will hit this Saturday, and you can get a quick preview of it right here.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon.

