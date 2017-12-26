Power Rangers: ‘March Of The Dragon’ Fan Trailer Teases An Epic Green Ranger Sequel

Power Rangers fans are still actively clamoring for a sequel to the recent reboot, and this new fan trailer will only make them want one even more.

The new teaser trailer comes from Locklear Entertainment and uses footage from the Power Rangers reboot as well as other films to assemble a would-be sequel called March of the Dragon. As you can surmise from the name, the sequel would follow up on that tease at the end of the first film, which revealed a new student named Tommy Oliver.

The footage here shows Rita convincing a new person (Tommy) to take her power coin to dismantle the Rangers like only someone human can, and by appearances, it seems to be working. Locklear Entertainment does an amazing job at building the tension with a perfect score choice and nice editing of the original footage and does indeed deliver a Green Ranger by trailer’s end.

You can watch the full teaser in the video above, and the story pitch has been included below.

“A month after the battle of angel grove has left the five power rangers adjusting to their new lives as high school students/ intergalactic warriors. When the leader starts getting horrific visions of an imminent future involving the emergence of a rogue ranger they must band together to find out who this mysterious ranger is and hopefully bring him over to their side before he destroys them all.”

It won’t make the wait for a sequel any easier, but at least you’ll have something to watch while you wait, right?

The teaser also builds upon Rita being the original Green Ranger, a decision that was met with some divisiveness amongst fants. Director Dean Israelite revealed where that idea originated earlier this year and explained how it fits rather well into already established continuity.

“When I first came up, that is what we started to talk about is that she was going to be the Green Ranger, ” Israelite told ComicBook.com. “We were trying to figure out a mythology for her, and it felt like there was real evidence in the cannon because she ultimately ends up giving Tommy the coin. That there was evidence in a way that she could be the green ranger. So it fits really organically into the mythology that is already there, and when we came up with that idea, it was very exciting, because we felt like we had kind of opened up this whole new prologue in a way.”

Power Rangers is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD.

