Power Rangers: The Megazord Invades ‘Soulcalibur VI’ And It’s Glorious

Soulcalibur VI has one of the most robust character creators out there, and Power Rangers fans have used it to bring the Megazord to life.

Fans have used the advanced tools in the character customizer to bring their favorite characters from anime, movies, comics, tv, and of course Power Rangers into the game, and KaizergidorahXi recently unveiled their newest custom creation, the Mighty Morphin Megazord. To say this looks incredible is an absurd understatement, as you can see for yourself in the photo below (via Reddit).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fighter looks to be based on Nightmare or Siegfried, and it’s really the color scheme that jumps out at you. The Megazord features the trademark color scheme you’re familiar with from the show, with a blue leg, yellow leg, red chest with pink accents, black arms, and a red helmet with silver accents and gold eyes. He even has the Power Sword for good measure, and we can’t say enough great things about it.

In the comments, some are already hoping there’s a Dragonzord to fight against soon, and if one ends up happening we’ll let you know, as we hope it happens too.

ComicBook.com’s Robert Workman had high praise for Namco Bandai’s Soulcalibur VI, saying “Soulcalibur VI feels like the rebirth the series needed, one that focuses on the grandeur weapons-based gameplay that made it work so well in previousseries, while polishing it up so that it looks better than any game before it. Oh, and balancing out the roster with old and new combatants so that it’s literally about perfect. Of course, new additions are coming, but this is a most excellent way to come swinging out of the gate.”

You can read the rest of the review right here.

Hopefully, fans keep the Power Rangers content coming, as it’s as close to a full-on console fighting game starring the characters that we might get for a while. Fans on mobile have Power Rangers Legacy Wars, but fans have also long wanted a console fighting game like Soulcalibur, Street Fighter, Tekken, and the like with characters from the Power Rangers universe. Hopefully, that ends up eventually happening, because we would love to play that.

Soulcalibur VI is available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC now.

What Power Rangers creations have you made in Soulcalibur VI? Let us know in the comments and make sure to hit me up at @MattMuellerCB to show them off!