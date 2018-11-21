Power Rangers: The Solar Ranger Reveals What Her Enemies Are After In ‘Mighty Morphin’ #33 Preview

The Solar Ranger obviously prefers working alone, but now that she’s encountered the Power Rangers she might finally have some help protecting her prized possession, and one that could change the universe.

BOOM! Studios has released a new preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #33, which continues the Beyond The Grid story arc (via Comicosity). In the preview, the Rangers have a second to actually talk with the Solar Ranger, whose name is Ellarien, and her much more easygoing friend Remi. Ellarien is still immensely apprehensive about the Rangers’ motives, but with some encouraging from Remi she finally opens up a bit.

It also helps that Andros gives her a taste of what her actions caused, as he tells Ellarien he too has a family to protect, which was made quite difficult since she drained their ship of all its energy…yeah, take that guilt bomb why don’t ya. In any case, she opens up about who the Praetor is and what he is hunting for, which turns out to be the Solarix, and it seems the Solar Ranger is in possessions of this highly coveted item.

She also goes into detail about what he wants it for, which is presumably to open the door to other worlds. Up until now, Ellarien thought that was just a myth the Praetor made up, but with the Rangers’ arrival, it seems there is some truth to it.

We also see a bit of Ellarien’s past as a child, and she reveals that this universe is rapidly dying, decaying and crumbling for many years. If other universes do exist, they will certainly want to head towards one of them, but they’ll have to get that ship moving first.

You can check out the new preview in the gallery.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #33 is written by Marguerite Bennett and Ryan Ferrier and drawn by Simone Di Meo, Bachan, and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell, and you can check out the official description for the issue below.

“BEYOND THE GRID continues as an all-star team of Power Rangers struggle to survive a hostile new environment with diminishing powers and no allies. Meanwhile, Andros (Red Space Ranger) comes to terms with the lengths that he will go, and the lines he will cross, to reunite with his sister, Karone.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #33 in stores on November 28th.