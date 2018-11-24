Power Rangers: Movie Green Ranger Springs To Life In New Cosplay

Fans are still hoping that we get a sequel to the 2017 Power Rangers movie, and while we’re not sure if we actually will, you can at least enjoy this phenomenal Green Ranger movie based cosplay.

The cosplay comes from Patrick Skye, who brings the 2017 Power Rangers movie version of the Green Ranger to life in a spectacular way. In the movie, Rita is the original Green Ranger, who betrays Zordon and the original Rangers in the past. The design is in line with the other movie redesigns, and Skye has recreated it quite convincingly.

The suit features a version of the Dragon Shield, though it is more organically woven into the armor. The detail and texture work in the armor is impressive, and in one of the photos by Edward Photography, he even poses by the real Green Ranger helmet for comparison, which was shown off at Power Morphicon.

Honestly, the helmet alone would’ve been applause-worthy, but Skye went above and beyond in recreating the entire suit, and we can’t wait to see more great cosplays in the future. You can check out all the photos in the gallery.

You can check out more of Patrick Skye’s work on Instagram and Facebook.

Those movie redesigns and the movie’s take on the mythos certainly got people talking, and Power Rangers director Dean Israelite previously explained why they chose to make Rita the original Green Ranger in their version.

“When I first came up, that is what we started to talk about is that she was going to be the Green Ranger, ” Israelite told ComicBook.com. “We were trying to figure out a mythology for her, and it felt like there was real evidence in the cannon because she ultimately ends up giving Tommy the coin. That there was evidence in a way that she could be the green ranger. So it fits really organically into the mythology that is already there, and when we came up with that idea, it was very exciting, because we felt like we had kind of opened up this whole new prologue in a way.”

Thanks to the tease at the end of the film fans are hopeful that a sequel picks up where that one left off, as a green jacket and the words Tommy Oliver implied we would see him debut in the sequel, and with him a new Green Ranger. Only time will tell though.

So what do you think of his Green Ranger Cosplay? Let us know in the comments!